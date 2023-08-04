2023 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 4, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic review referenced above.

UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions) Service revenues $3,050-$3,150 $3,025-$3,075 Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$875 $750-$850 Adjusted EBITDA1 $875-$1,025 $925-$1,025 Capital expenditures $600-$700 Unchanged TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions) Total operating revenues $1,030-$1,060 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $260-$290 $270-$300 Adjusted EBITDA1 $260-$290 $270-$300 Capital expenditures $500-$550 $475-$525

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

UScellular TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions) Net income (GAAP) N/A N/A Add back: Income tax expense N/A N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $50-$150 $40-$70 Add back: Interest expense 200 - Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 655 230 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,005 $270-$300 Add back or deduct: (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20 - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,025 $270-$300 Deduct: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160 - Interest and dividend income 15 - Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850 $270-$300

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and