Telephone and Data : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

08/16/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

On August 16, 2021, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (the 'Company') consummated its public offering of 27,600,000 shares (the 'Depositary Shares') (including 3,600,000 Depositary Shares pursuant to the Representatives' (as defined below) exercise of their over-allotment option pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement (as defined below)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company's 6.000% Series VV Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, (the 'Series VV Preferred Stock'), with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share).

Dividends on the Series VV Preferred Stock will be payable on a cumulative basis only when, as and if declared, quarterly in arrears on March 31st, June 30th, September 30th and December 31st of each year, commencing on September 30, 2021, at a rate equal to 6.000% ofthe liquidation preference per annum.

In connection with such transaction, the Company adopted a Certificate of Designations (the 'Certificate of Designations') with respect to the Series VV Preferred Stock. Pursuant to the Certificate of Designations, the Series VV Preferred Stock rank senior to the Company's Common Stock, as defined in the Certificate of Designations, and rank junior to all of the Company's existing and future indebtedness outstanding under the Company's credit facilities and unsecured senior notes. The Series VV Preferred Stock shall rank on parity with the Company's 6.625% Series UU Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

The foregoing description of the Certificate of Designations does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Designations, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

In connection with the issuance of the Depositary Shares, on August 16, 2021, the Company entered into a Deposit Agreement (the 'Deposit Agreement'), among the Company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as depositary (the 'Depositary'), and the holders from time to time of the depositary receipts (the 'Depositary Receipts') evidencing the Depositary Shares. On the same date, the 27,600 shares of Series VV Preferred Stock underlying the Depositary Shares were deposited with the Depositary against the delivery of the Depositary Receipts pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. The Deposit Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.2 and the form of Depositary Receipt is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.3. The foregoing description of the Deposit Agreement and the Depositary Receipts are qualified in their entirety by reference to Exhibits 4.2 and 4.3, respectively, each of which is incorporated by reference herein.

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

OnAugust 13, 2021, the Company filed the Certificate of Designations with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware amending the amended and restated articles of incorporation of the Company, which became effective upon filing. The Certificate of Designations creates the Series VV Preferred Stock out of the authorized and unissued shares of preferred stock of the Company, establishes the terms of the Series VV Preferred Stock, fixes the authorized number of shares of Series VV Preferred Stock to27,600, and provides for certain other rights, preferences, privileges, qualifications, restrictions and limitations of the Series VV Preferred Stock. A copy of the Certificate of Designations is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Other Events

On August 9, 2021, the Company entered into an Underwriting Agreement, dated August 9, 2021 (the 'Underwriting Agreement'), among the Company, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives (the 'Representatives') of the several underwriters named therein, and a related Terms Agreement (the 'Terms Agreement') among the Company and the Representatives. A copy of the Underwriting Agreement and the Terms Agreement are filed as Exhibit 1.1 and Exhibit 1.2, respectively, each of which is incorporated by reference herein.

The Depositary Shares were offered and sold pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231181), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') on May 2, 2019, and amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 thereto on February 23, 2021, and a prospectus supplement related to the Depositary Shares dated August 9, 2021 (filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended).

In connection with the issuance of the Depositary Shares, Sidley Austin LLP provided the Company with the legal opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto, which is incorporated by reference herein.


Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits
Exhibit Number Description of Exhibits
1.1
1.2
4.1
4.2
4.3
5.1
23.1
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.


