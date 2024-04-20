TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC.

30 North LaSalle Street

Suite 4000

Chicago, Illinois 60602

Phone: (312) 630-1900

April 19, 2024

Dear Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders ("2024 Annual Meeting") of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. ("TDS" or the "Company") on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., Central Time, at Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois.

The formal Notice of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement ("2024 Proxy Statement") of our Board of Directors is attached. Also enclosed is our 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders ("2023 Annual Report"). At our 2024 Annual Meeting, shareholders are being asked to take the following actions:

elect the director nominees named in the attached 2024 Proxy Statement; ratify the selection of independent registered public accountant for the current fiscal year; approve an amendment to the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan to authorize additional Common Shares available for issuance under the plan; approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in the attached 2024 Proxy Statement (commonly known as "Say-on-Pay"); and consider a proposal submitted by a shareholder.

Your Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" its nominees for election as directors, "FOR" the proposal to ratify accountants, "FOR" the proposal to amend the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, "FOR" approval of the Say-on-Pay proposal, and "AGAINST" the proposal submitted by a shareholder.

We would like to have as many shareholders as possible represented at the 2024 Annual Meeting. Therefore, whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card(s), or vote on the Internet in accordance with the instructions set forth on the proxy card(s).

Very truly yours,