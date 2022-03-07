Telephone and Data : Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investors Conference

TDS' mission is to provide outstanding communications services to
our customers and meet the needs of our shareholders, our people, and our communities
Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional
Investors Conference
March 7, 2022
Enterprise strategy
$0.80
$0.70
$0.60
$0.50
$0.40
$0.30
$0.20
$0.10
$0.00
Annual Dividends per TDS Share*
48 years of Annual Increase
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
* Retroactively adjusted for the effect of 2005 stock dividend
2
Key strategic priorities
4
