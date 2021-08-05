|
Telephone and Data : TDS reports second quarter 2021 results
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,311 million for the second quarter of 2021, versus $1,263 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $20 million and $0.17, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $65 million and $0.56, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"The TDS family of companies produced solid revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 and made good progress on achieving our long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Also, our commitment to maintaining financial flexibility has allowed us to take actions to lower the average cost of financing for our growth initiatives.
"At UScellular, higher postpaid ARPU helped drive service revenue growth as customers chose higher-value plans. Our efforts to build market share in our prepaid business are starting to generate positive results, and our business and government initiatives are laying the foundation for future growth. UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track. We continue to be very optimistic on the performance capabilities of mmWave spectrum. Additionally, the 5G fixed wireless access tests of market demand have seen early, encouraging results and will provide valuable learnings as we look to bring this high-speed service to market.
"At TDS Telecom, increased broadband connections and customers choosing higher speeds contributed to higher operating revenues for the quarter. 1Gig speeds are available to more than half of all service addresses, and the TDS Telecom fiber footprint is expanding inside as well as outside of our traditional markets. Performance of our launched fiber expansion markets continues to meet expectations. To take advantage of the fiber opportunities, we are accelerating and upsizing our fiber expansion in the years ahead."
2021 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 5, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2021 Estimated Results
UScellular
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,050-$3,150
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$850-$950
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1
$1,025-$1,125
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$775-$875
Unchanged
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$975-$1,025
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$290-$320
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1
$290-$320
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$425-$475
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2021 Estimated Results
UScellular
TDS Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$125-$225
$80-$110
Add back:
Interest expense
180
—
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
700
210
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$1,005-$1,105
$290-$320
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$1,025-$1,125
$290-$320
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
—
Interest and dividend income
5
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$850-$950
$290-$320
Actual Results
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$
97
$
46
$
233
$
100
Add back:
Income tax expense
17
15
17
18
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
114
$
62
$
250
$
117
Add back:
Interest expense
97
(2)
112
(4)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
350
98
683
203
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$
561
$
157
$
1,045
$
316
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
7
1
25
1
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
—
(5)
—
(Gain) loss on investments
—
—
(2)
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$
567
$
158
$
1,063
$
317
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
88
—
179
—
Interest and dividend income
3
—
8
5
Other, net
—
—
—
(1)
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$
476
$
159
$
876
$
314
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of June 30, 2021.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,399,000
4,406,000
4,412,000
4,401,000
4,372,000
Gross additions
141,000
143,000
171,000
168,000
129,000
Feature phones
3,000
3,000
2,000
4,000
3,000
Smartphones
98,000
101,000
117,000
98,000
82,000
Connected devices
40,000
39,000
52,000
66,000
44,000
Net additions (losses)
(6,000)
(6,000)
11,000
28,000
12,000
Feature phones
(7,000)
(9,000)
(9,000)
(8,000)
(8,000)
Smartphones
6,000
6,000
12,000
8,000
11,000
Connected devices
(5,000)
(3,000)
8,000
28,000
9,000
ARPU1
$
47.74
$
47.65
$
47.51
$
47.10
$
46.24
ARPA2
$
125.25
$
125.25
$
124.87
$
123.27
$
120.70
Churn rate3
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.21
%
1.06
%
0.89
%
Handsets
0.88
%
0.92
%
1.01
%
0.88
%
0.71
%
Connected devices
2.69
%
2.53
%
2.64
%
2.35
%
2.24
%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
507,000
496,000
499,000
506,000
496,000
Gross additions
65,000
62,000
56,000
65,000
62,000
Net additions (losses)
10,000
(3,000)
(8,000)
11,000
2,000
ARPU1
$
35.64
$
35.25
$
35.15
$
35.45
$
34.89
Churn rate3
3.66
%
4.37
%
4.24
%
3.59
%
4.05
%
Total connections at end of period4
4,967,000
4,961,000
4,968,000
4,962,000
4,919,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,493,000
31,493,000
31,314,000
31,314,000
31,292,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
148
$
125
$
320
$
216
$
168
Total cell sites in service
6,819
6,802
6,797
6,758
6,673
Owned towers
4,278
4,270
4,271
4,246
4,208
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
4
Includes reseller and other connections.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Residential connections
Broadband1
Wireline, Incumbent
249,200
243,700
242,500
243,400
240,400
Wireline, Expansion
28,300
24,100
20,400
17,300
14,700
Cable
201,200
199,500
196,400
193,300
191,000
Total Broadband
478,700
467,300
459,300
454,000
446,000
Video2
Wireline
64,800
63,000
63,000
62,300
61,400
Cable
78,400
79,600
81,400
82,300
83,200
Total Video
143,200
142,700
144,400
144,500
144,600
Voice3
Wireline
254,200
255,000
256,900
260,000
261,800
Cable
54,000
53,700
53,900
54,400
55,300
Total Voice
308,100
308,700
310,800
314,400
317,100
Total Residential connections
930,100
918,700
914,400
913,000
907,800
Commercial connections
Broadband1
34,900
34,400
34,000
33,700
33,400
Video2
19,100
19,400
19,700
19,700
20,300
Voice3
114,300
116,500
119,700
122,700
126,100
ManagedIP4
106,200
108,500
113,300
116,700
117,300
Total Commercial connections
274,400
278,800
286,700
292,900
297,200
Total connections
1,204,500
1,197,400
1,201,100
1,205,900
1,205,000
Residential revenue per connection5
$
57.66
$
56.97
$
55.66
$
55.66
$
53.82
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
99
$
70
$
147
$
92
$
75
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.
2
The individual customers provided video services.
3
The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.
4
The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.
5
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$
1,014
$
973
4
%
$
2,037
$
1,937
5
%
TDS Telecom
252
241
5
%
501
481
4
%
All Other1
45
49
(8)
%
91
106
(15)
%
1,311
1,263
4
%
2,629
2,524
4
%
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
796
738
8
%
1,561
1,471
6
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
180
178
1
%
350
354
(2)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
4
(50)
%
7
8
(9)
%
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
N/M
(1)
—
N/M
978
920
6
%
1,917
1,833
5
%
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
174
158
10
%
342
319
7
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
49
51
(5)
%
98
103
(5)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
—
N/M
1
—
N/M
224
210
7
%
441
422
5
%
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
46
49
(6)
%
94
105
(13)
%
Depreciation and amortization
5
7
(17)
%
9
13
(17)
%
51
55
(7)
%
103
118
(14)
%
Total operating expenses
1,253
1,185
6
%
2,461
2,373
4
%
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
36
53
(32)
%
120
104
16
%
TDS Telecom
28
31
(10)
%
60
59
1
%
All Other1
(6)
(6)
–
(12)
(12)
2
%
58
78
(26)
%
168
151
12
%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
48
44
7
%
90
90
–
Interest and dividend income
3
2
40
%
6
8
(22)
%
Interest expense
(86)
(38)
N/M
(138)
(75)
(85)
%
Other, net
—
—
(11)
%
(1)
(1)
10
%
Total investment and other income (expense)
(35)
8
N/M
(43)
22
N/M
Income before income taxes
23
86
(73)
%
125
173
(28)
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(11)
8
N/M
20
12
62
%
Net income
34
78
(56)
%
105
161
(35)
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
7
13
(44)
%
19
26
(26)
%
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
27
65
(59)
%
86
135
(36)
%
TDS Preferred Share dividends
7
—
N/M
9
—
N/M
Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders
$
20
$
65
(69)
%
$
77
$
135
(43)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
114
–
115
115
–
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$
0.18
$
0.57
(69)
%
$
0.67
$
1.18
(43)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
116
115
1
%
116
115
–
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$
0.17
$
0.56
(70)
%
$
0.65
$
1.15
(43)
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
385
$
1,429
Short-term investments
—
3
Accounts receivable, net
1,072
1,112
Inventory, net
189
154
Prepaid expenses
108
105
Income taxes receivable
187
187
Other current assets
50
36
Total current assets
1,991
3,026
Assets held for sale
3
2
Licenses
3,926
2,638
Goodwill
547
547
Other intangible assets, net
207
213
Investments in unconsolidated entities
487
477
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,972
3,972
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,021
998
Other assets and deferred charges
626
652
Total assets
$
12,780
$
12,525
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
6
$
5
Accounts payable
374
508
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
199
193
Accrued interest
13
16
Accrued taxes
66
69
Accrued compensation
92
132
Short-term operating lease liabilities
138
129
Other current liabilities
98
101
Total current liabilities
986
1,153
Liabilities held for sale
—
1
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
903
863
Long-term operating lease liabilities
951
940
Other deferred liabilities and credits
538
541
Long-term debt, net
3,335
3,424
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
10
10
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,462
2,482
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
406
—
Treasury shares, at cost
(458)
(477)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2)
(4)
Retained earnings
2,812
2,802
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,221
4,804
Noncontrolling interests
836
789
Total equity
6,057
5,593
Total liabilities and equity
$
12,780
$
12,525
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
TDS
TDS
Corporate
Intercompany
TDS
UScellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
267
$
167
$
119
$
(168)
$
385
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$
3,917
$
756
$
7
$
—
$
4,680
Investment in unconsolidated entities
445
4
46
(8)
487
$
4,362
$
760
$
53
$
(8)
$
5,167
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
2,386
$
1,492
$
94
$
—
$
3,972
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$
3
$
—
$
3
$
—
$
6
Non-current portion
2,710
4
621
—
3,335
$
2,713
$
4
$
624
$
—
$
3,341
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Wireline, Incumbent
$
86
$
81
7
%
$
171
$
162
6
%
Wireline, Expansion
8
4
81
%
15
8
80
%
Cable
66
60
10
%
131
119
9
%
Total residential
160
145
10
%
317
289
10
%
Commercial
46
48
(4)
%
93
98
(5)
%
Wholesale
45
47
(3)
%
91
94
(3)
%
Total service revenues
251
240
5
%
500
480
4
%
Equipment revenues
—
—
5
%
1
1
7
%
Total operating revenues
252
241
5
%
501
481
4
%
Cost of services
101
92
10
%
199
188
6
%
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
(12)
%
—
—
(7)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
73
66
11
%
143
130
10
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
49
51
(5)
%
98
103
(5)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
—
N/M
1
—
N/M
Total operating expenses
224
210
7
%
441
422
5
%
Operating income
$
28
$
31
(10)
%
$
60
$
59
1
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
