TELES    TLIK   

TELES

(TLIK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TELES AG Informationstechnologien: Admission of the new shares from the capital increase

09/03/2020 | 03:05am EDT

TELES AG Informationstechnologien: Admission of the new shares from the capital increase

03.09.2020

Berlin, 03 September 2020 - TELES AG Informationstechnologien (ISIN DE000A289B07 / WKN A289B0) has successfully completed the capital increase resolved on May 29, 2020. As part of the capital increase, 1,456,542 new shares were placed. The share capital of TELES AG Informationstechnologien thus increases to 4,369,626.00 euros. In relation to this, the company's shareholders subscribed to 189,614 shares. A further 1,266,928 shares were placed as part of the private placement.

The new shares will be delivered after the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register, collective safe custody has been established and the new shares have been admitted to the stock exchange, probably on September 4th, 2020.

As part of the listing on the stock exchange, 579,404 new shares from the capital increase were partially admitted. 877,138 shares are subject to lock-up agreements. A further 16,062 shares in safe custody (Streifbandverwahrung) are subject to a lock-up agreement. The sale of these 893,200 shares in total is excluded for a period of 12 or 24 months from the first listing of the new shares or those that are in custody in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. These 893,200 shares will not be listed on the stock exchange during the lock-up.

Disclaimer

TELES AG Informationstechnologien published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 07:04:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 4,16 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
Net income 2019 3,87 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
Net Debt 2019 0,16 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,66x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,55 M 4,20 M 4,19 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart TELES
Duration : Period :
TELES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Olbrich Chairman-Management Board
Joachim Schwarzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schmieta Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELES67.63%4
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.55%177 463
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.16%42 869
ERICSSON AB22.92%38 714
NOKIA OYJ21.03%26 834
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.51%26 108
