Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TELES AG Informationstechnologien
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLIK   DE000A289B07

TELES AG INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN

(TLIK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:19 2022-08-01 am EDT
6.075 EUR   +10.45%
11:05aTELES INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN : Half-yearly Financial Statements 2022
PU
05/16TELES AG Informationstechnologien Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/16TELES AG Informationstechnologien Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TELES Informationstechnologien : Half-yearly Financial Statements 2022

08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-yearly Financial Statements 2022 of the TELES Group

(IFRS, unaudited)

Key figures from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

  • Sales HY-2022 of EUR 39.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.224 thousand)
  • Gross profit HY-2022 of EUR 2.7 million (previous year: EUR 911 thousand)
  • EBITDA HY-2022 of EUR 244 thousand (previous year: EUR -10 thousand)
  • Operating cash flow HY-2022 of EUR 741 thousand (previous year EUR -10 thou- sand)

Overview of the corporate key figures of TELES Group for the first six months of 2022 (in accordance with IFRS, unaudited)

TELES Group

01.01.2021 -

01.01.2022 -

Change

in thousand Euro

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

Sales revenues

1,224

39,486

> +500%

Cost of materials

313

36,744

> +500%

Personnel expenses

746

1,651

121%

Gross profit

209

916

339%

Operating result/EBIT

-99

47

147%

EBITDA

-10

244

> +500%

Group result

-112

-234

-109%

© TELES Aktiengesellschaft

Page 1 of 9

August 2022

Interim Management Report

With the Pharma expansion field, TELES opened a new segment at the end of 2021, in which, as in telecommunications software, the management of enormous amounts of data and the digitization of business processes lead to growth spurts.

The earnings situation of the TELES Group improved significantly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year. The reason for this is the inclusion of EURO RX Arzneimittel GmbH in the consolidated financial statements since January 2022. The TELES Group achieved sales revenues of EUR 39.5 million (previous year: EUR 1,224 thousand). The gross profit increased accordingly to EUR 2.7 million (previous year: EUR 911 thousand).

Personnel expenses increased by 121% to EUR 1,651 thousand (previous year: EUR 746

thousand). Depreciation amounted to EUR 197 thousand (prior year: EUR 89 thou-

sand). Other operating income was EUR 69 thousand (previous year: EUR 34 thousand).

With the increase in other operating expenses of EUR 916 thousand (previous year: 209

thousand), the EBITDA was EUR 244 thousand (previous year: -10 thousand) and the

consolidated result at EUR -234 thousand (previous year: EUR -112 thousand).

The balance sheet total of TELES increased by EUR 10.3 million compared to the previous year. This is due to the increase in current assets by EUR 10.0 million.

In the cash flow statement, the operating cash flow is EUR 741 thousand (previous year: EUR -70 thousand). The investment activity of EUR 721 thousand is primarily characterized by investments in fixed assets for EURO RX Arzneimittel GmbH. As of June 30, 2021, the financial resources were EUR 1.3 million (previous year; EUR 644 thousand).

© TELES Aktiengesellschaft

Page 2 of 9

August 2022

Risk Report

In the management report for the past 2021 fiscal year, all relevant risks known to us were listed conscientiously. Nothing to add now. We ensure the company's liquidity through very conscientious planning. We continue to monitor incoming payments very closely and thus counteract payment defaults on the part of customers. Whether the sales and earnings targets will be achieved depends - apart from internal company factors - to a significant extent on economic, political and industry-specific developments − particularly in our core market of Europe.

Forecast

For the current fiscal year, we expect sales of EUR 60 to 70 million and a positive result (EBIT) of EUR 300 to 500 thousand for the TELES Group.

TELES AG Informationstechnologien

Oliver Olbrich

Chief Executive Officer

August 2022

© TELES Aktiengesellschaft

Page 3 of 9

August 2022

Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet (IFRS, unaudited)

in thousand Euro

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

Assets

A.

Fixed assets

I.

Intangible assets

0

32

II.

Tangible assets

250

1,829

III.

Financial assets

1,894

582

Total fixed assets

2,144

2,443

B.

Current assets

I.

Stocks

5

4,068

II.

Trade receivables and other receivables

351

4,440

III.

Other assets

95

1,031

IV. Cheque, Cash at bank and in hand

391

1,283

Total current assets

842

10,822

Prepayments and accrued income

48

73

Total assets

3,034

13,337

© TELES Aktiengesellschaft

Page 4 of 9

August 2022

in thousand Euro

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

Equity and liabilities

A.

Equity

I.

Ordinary shares

6,233

6,233

II.

Capital reserve

242

242

III.

Revenue reserves

Loss carried forward

-4,906

-4,906

Profit or loss for the period

0

-235

Total equity

1,569

1,334

B.

Minority interest

0

365

C.

Provisions

I.

Tax provisions

625

1,006

II.

Other provisions

156

348

Total provisions

780

1,354

D.

Creditors

I.

Financial liabilities

0

7,799

II.

Payment received on account

58

25

III.

Trade creditors

210

1,197

IV.

Other creditors

288

1,046

Total creditors

556

10,067

E.

Deferred income

129

213

F.

Deferred taxes

0

4

Total equity and liabilities

3,034

13,337

© TELES Aktiengesellschaft

Page 5 of 9

August 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TELES AG Informationstechnologien published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 15:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELES AG INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN
11:05aTELES INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN : Half-yearly Financial Statements 2022
PU
05/16TELES AG Informationstechnologien Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/16TELES AG Informationstechnologien Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/14TELES AG Informationstechnologien Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2021TELES SALES FORECAST 2022 : More than EUR 55 million expected (2020: EUR 2.8 million)
PU
2021TELES AG Informationstechnologien Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2021TELES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT INFORMATION : Management carries out a capital increase from auth..
PU
2021TELES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT INFORMATION : Acquisition of the pharmaceutical supplier EURO RX ..
PU
2021TELES AG Informationstechnologien acquired unknown majority stake in EURO RX Arzneimitt..
CI
2021TELES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT INFORMATION : Strategic investment in GVL Rechenzentrum GmbH
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,52 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,27 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -178x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,3 M 35,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TELES AG INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN
Duration : Period :
TELES AG Informationstechnologien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELES AG INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oliver Olbrich Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Schwarzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Gernot Schmieta Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELES AG INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN-28.10%35
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.40%187 876
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.19%39 915
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-18.87%35 953
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.69%29 601
NOKIA OYJ-8.52%29 227