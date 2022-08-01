TELES Informationstechnologien : Half-yearly Financial Statements 2022

Overview of the corporate key figures of TELES Group for the first six months of 2022 (in accordance with IFRS, unaudited)

Interim Management Report

With the Pharma expansion field, TELES opened a new segment at the end of 2021, in which, as in telecommunications software, the management of enormous amounts of data and the digitization of business processes lead to growth spurts.

The earnings situation of the TELES Group improved significantly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year. The reason for this is the inclusion of EURO RX Arzneimittel GmbH in the consolidated financial statements since January 2022. The TELES Group achieved sales revenues of EUR 39.5 million (previous year: EUR 1,224 thousand). The gross profit increased accordingly to EUR 2.7 million (previous year: EUR 911 thousand).

Personnel expenses increased by 121% to EUR 1,651 thousand (previous year: EUR 746

thousand). Depreciation amounted to EUR 197 thousand (prior year: EUR 89 thou-

sand). Other operating income was EUR 69 thousand (previous year: EUR 34 thousand).

With the increase in other operating expenses of EUR 916 thousand (previous year: 209

thousand), the EBITDA was EUR 244 thousand (previous year: -10 thousand) and the

consolidated result at EUR -234 thousand (previous year: EUR -112 thousand).

The balance sheet total of TELES increased by EUR 10.3 million compared to the previous year. This is due to the increase in current assets by EUR 10.0 million.

In the cash flow statement, the operating cash flow is EUR 741 thousand (previous year: EUR -70 thousand). The investment activity of EUR 721 thousand is primarily characterized by investments in fixed assets for EURO RX Arzneimittel GmbH. As of June 30, 2021, the financial resources were EUR 1.3 million (previous year; EUR 644 thousand).