TELES Informationstechnologien : Quarterly Financial Statements 2023 Q1

The year 2023 got off to a slow start for TELES. The earnings situation of the TELES Group decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. The TELES Group achieved revenues of EUR 15.1 million (previous year: EUR 19.5). The gross profit fell accordingly to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million).
Personnel expenses fell by 4% to EUR 793 thousand (previous year: EUR 822 thousand).
Other operating income was EUR 82 thousand (previous year: EUR 49 thousand). With
the increase in other operating expenses of EUR 455 thousand (previous year: EUR 393
thousand), EBITDA was EUR -186 thousand (previous year: EUR 183 thousand) and the
consolidated result was EUR -399 thousand (previous year: EUR -51 thousand).
The balance sheet total of TELES decreased by EUR 2.6 million compared to the previous year. This is due in particular to the reduction in current assets and liquid funds by EUR 2.7 million. At the same time, current liabilities were reduced by EUR 2.2 million.
In the cash flow statement, the operating cash flow is EUR -0.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.2 million). As of March 31, 2023, the funds were EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 3.1 million).
In the management report for the past 2022 fiscal year, all relevant risks known to us were listed conscientiously. We ensure the company's liquidity through very conscientious planning. We continue to monitor incoming payments very closely and thus counteract payment defaults on the part of customers. Whether the sales and earnings targets will be achieved depends - apart from internal company factors - to a significant extent on economic, political, and industry-specific developments − particularly in our core market of Europe.
Forecast
For the current financial year, we expect the TELES Group to have the same level of sales as in 2022 and a slightly improved result (EBIT).
TELES AG Informationstechnologien published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 16:10:50 UTC.