    DE000A289B07

TELES AG INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN

(TLIK)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:21 2023-05-31 am EDT
2.260 EUR   -1.74%
12:12pTeles Informationstechnologien : Quarterly Financial Statements 2023 Q1
PU
2022Teles Informationstechnologien : Quarterly Financial Statements 2022 Q3
PU
2022TELES AG Informationstechnologien Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
TELES Informationstechnologien : Quarterly Financial Statements 2023 Q1

05/31/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
Quarterly Financial Statements Q1-2023 of the TELES Group

(IFRS, unaudited)

Key figures from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023

  • Cautious start to 2023
  • Sales Q1-2023 of EUR 15.5 million (py: EUR 19.5 million)
  • Personnel expenses Q1-2023 of EUR 793k (previous year: EUR 822k)
  • Depreciation Q1-2023 of EUR 113k (previous year: EUR 101k)
  • EBITDA Q1-2023 of EUR -186k (previous year: EUR 183k)

Overview of the corporate key figures of TELES Group for Q1-2023 (in accordance with IFRS, unaudited)

TELES Group

01.01.2022 -

01.01.2023 -

Change

in thousand Euro

31.03.2022

31.03.2023

Sales revenues

19,505

15,122

-22%

Cost of materials

18,155

14,142

-22%

Personnel expenses

822

793

-4%

Gross profit

393

455

16%

Operating result/EBIT

82

-298

-463%

EBITDA

183

-186

-202%

Group result

-51

-399

> -500%

Interim Management Report

The year 2023 got off to a slow start for TELES. The earnings situation of the TELES Group decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. The TELES Group achieved revenues of EUR 15.1 million (previous year: EUR 19.5). The gross profit fell accordingly to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million).

Personnel expenses fell by 4% to EUR 793 thousand (previous year: EUR 822 thousand).

Depreciation amounted to EUR 113 thousand (previous year: EUR 101 thousand).

Other operating income was EUR 82 thousand (previous year: EUR 49 thousand). With

the increase in other operating expenses of EUR 455 thousand (previous year: EUR 393

thousand), EBITDA was EUR -186 thousand (previous year: EUR 183 thousand) and the

consolidated result was EUR -399 thousand (previous year: EUR -51 thousand).

The balance sheet total of TELES decreased by EUR 2.6 million compared to the previous year. This is due in particular to the reduction in current assets and liquid funds by EUR 2.7 million. At the same time, current liabilities were reduced by EUR 2.2 million.

In the cash flow statement, the operating cash flow is EUR -0.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.2 million). As of March 31, 2023, the funds were EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 3.1 million).

Risk Report

In the management report for the past 2022 fiscal year, all relevant risks known to us were listed conscientiously. We ensure the company's liquidity through very conscientious planning. We continue to monitor incoming payments very closely and thus counteract payment defaults on the part of customers. Whether the sales and earnings targets will be achieved depends - apart from internal company factors - to a significant extent on economic, political, and industry-specific developments − particularly in our core market of Europe.

Forecast

For the current financial year, we expect the TELES Group to have the same level of sales as in 2022 and a slightly improved result (EBIT).

TELES AG

Oliver Olbrich

Chief Executive Officer

May 2023

Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet (IFRS, unaudited)

in thousand Euro

31.12.2022 31.03.2023

Assets

A.

Fixed assets

I.

Intangible assets

3,370

3,391

II.

Tangible assets

1,225

1,301

III. Rights of use from leases

1,250

1,224

IV. Financial assets

1

36

Total fixed assets

5,847

5,952

B.

Current assets

I.

Stocks

5,386

5,189

II.

Trade receivables and other receivables

3,482

1,837

III. Other assets

958

1,052

IV. Cash and cash equivalents

1,492

491

Total current assets

11,318

8,569

Total assets

17,164

14,522

in thousand Euro

31.12.2022 31.03.2023

Equity and liabilities

A.

Equity

I.

Ordinary shares

6,233

6,233

II.

Capital reserve

13,085

13,085

III.

Loss carried forward

-4,906

-19,298

IV.

Profit or loss for the period

-14,392

-399

Total equity

21

-379

B.

Non-current liabilities

I.

Long-term loans

889

857

II.

Lease liabilities

1,301

1,282

III.

Other provisions

478

445

Total non-current liabilities

2,668

2,583

C.

Current liabilities

I.

Short term loans

8,750

7,000

II.

Trade payables

862

499

III.

Tax accruals

664

498

IV.

Other liabilities

4,200

4,320

Total current liabilities

14,476

12,317

Total equity and liabilities

17,164

14,522

Disclaimer

TELES AG Informationstechnologien published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 16:10:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
