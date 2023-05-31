TELES Informationstechnologien : Quarterly Financial Statements 2023 Q1

Overview of the corporate key figures of TELES Group for Q1-2023 (in accordance with IFRS, unaudited)

Quarterly Financial Statements Q1-2023 of the TELES Group

Interim Management Report

The year 2023 got off to a slow start for TELES. The earnings situation of the TELES Group decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. The TELES Group achieved revenues of EUR 15.1 million (previous year: EUR 19.5). The gross profit fell accordingly to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million).

Personnel expenses fell by 4% to EUR 793 thousand (previous year: EUR 822 thousand).

Depreciation amounted to EUR 113 thousand (previous year: EUR 101 thousand).

Other operating income was EUR 82 thousand (previous year: EUR 49 thousand). With

the increase in other operating expenses of EUR 455 thousand (previous year: EUR 393

thousand), EBITDA was EUR -186 thousand (previous year: EUR 183 thousand) and the

consolidated result was EUR -399 thousand (previous year: EUR -51 thousand).

The balance sheet total of TELES decreased by EUR 2.6 million compared to the previous year. This is due in particular to the reduction in current assets and liquid funds by EUR 2.7 million. At the same time, current liabilities were reduced by EUR 2.2 million.

In the cash flow statement, the operating cash flow is EUR -0.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.2 million). As of March 31, 2023, the funds were EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 3.1 million).