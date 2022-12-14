Advanced search
TELESAT CORPORATION

(TSAT)
Artel, LLC inks Master Service Agreement for Telesat Lightspeed LEO Services

12/14/2022 | 07:02am EST
OTTAWA and HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Artel, LLC, a leading supplier of secure government connectivity, today announced the signing of Artel’s Master Services Agreement (MSA) for Telesat Lightspeed services.

The MSA follows a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding, where the companies began a technical and commercial collaboration to integrate secure, low-latency Telesat Lightspeed connectivity into Artel’s value-added services portfolio.

“With 35 years of delivering next-generation solutions, our customers have come to rely on Artel to provide cutting-edge technologies, now and in the future. As the first reseller distribution partner for providing Telesat Lightspeed services to the U.S. Government, we will ensure our customers have access to the most anticipated, advanced LEO constellation available,” stated Paul Domorski, Artel Chief Executive Officer.

The enterprise-class Telesat Lightspeed network will offer ubiquitous, multi-gigabit-per-second links with guaranteed SLA’s for mission-critical government connectivity. Sophisticated security and protection elements are built into the Telesat Lightspeed design, including jam resistance, low probability of intercept and Layer 2 data encryption. The advanced network will also meet the rigorous Infrastructure Asset Pre-Assessment Program (IA-PRE) standards to ensure the highest level of cybersecurity.

“Artel is an innovative leader in government connectivity and we’re delighted to build on our longstanding partnership,” stated Glenn Katz, Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The advanced Telesat Lightspeed architecture, combined with Artel’s wide range of value-added services, will provide a compelling value proposition for government customers, with transformative capabilities to ensure mission success.”

About Artel, LLC

Artel is a communications, engineering and services leader specializing in solving challenges in the defense, intelligence, diplomatic, and homeland security markets. The company enables highly secure service levels approaching 5 nines around the world. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has been supporting the mission for 35 years. For more information about Artel, visit artelllc.com, or email us at communications@artelllc.com.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter @Telesat, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

Media Contacts:

Lynette Simmons
Telesat                
+1 613 748 8729
pr@telesat.com

Ed Spitler
Artel
communications@artelllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including financial outlook for 2022 and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation, risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the impact of COVID-19 on Telesat Corporation’s business and the economic environment; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, and the timing of any such deployment; the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation; the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum; volatility in exchange rates; the ability to expand Telesat Corporation’s existing satellite utilization; and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, that was filed on March 18, 2022, and the Form 6-K reports filed for the first three, six and nine month periods of 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com


Financials
Sales 2021 758 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2021 104 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 384 M 1 761 M 1 761 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 23,6%
Daniel S. Goldberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Martin Browne Chief Financial Officer
David N. Wendling Chief Technical Officer
Mélanie Bernier Independent Director
Michael T. Boychuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELESAT CORPORATION-73.41%89
COMCAST CORPORATION-27.44%158 712
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.24.51%6 459
SES S.A.-5.74%3 060
GLOBALSTAR, INC.32.76%2 773
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-2.92%1 767