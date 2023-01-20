Advanced search
    TSAT   CA8795123097

TELESAT CORPORATION

(TSAT)
2023-01-20
11.23 CAD   -2.35%
Canada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches

01/20/2023 | 10:39am EST
Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada on Friday announced a multi-year plan to support the first privately built rocket launches in the country and develop new launch regulations, as global demand for space-based services soars.

The goal, presented at the Canadian Space Agency's headquarters by transportation minister Omar Alghabra, is aimed at significantly expanding the country's space capabilities and commercial space sector, currently composed of firms such as Telesat and MDA and the country's presence on the International Space Station.

"We want to convey the message loud and clear... that Canada intends on being a leader in the field of space," Alghabra said, adding that stimulating a commercial launch capability would benefit Canada's economy and add more jobs.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 758 M 562 M 562 M
Net income 2021 104 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 384 M 1 767 M 1 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 23,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel S. Goldberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Martin Browne Chief Financial Officer
David N. Wendling Chief Technical Officer
Mélanie Bernier Independent Director
Michael T. Boychuk Independent Director
