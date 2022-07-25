Telescope Innovations : For Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2020 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MAY 31, 2021 AND AUGUST 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) MAY 31, AUGUST 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Cash $ 4,332,563 $ 49,071 Amounts receivable 18,420 - Prepaid expenses 19,964 - 4,370,947 49,071 Non-Current Equipment (Note 6) 93,752 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,464,699 $ 49,071 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8) $ 122,937 $ 41,049 Promissory notes (Note 9) 7,070 - EQUITY 130,007 41,049 Common shares (Note 7) 8,062,201 - Share subscriptions received in advance (Note 7) - 261,000 Share subscriptions receivable (Note 7) (5,000) - Accumulated deficit (3,722,509) (252,978) TOTAL EQUITY 4,334,692 8,022 TOTAL LIABILITES AND EQUITY $ 4,464,699 $ 49,071 CORPORATE INFORMATION AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1) Approved by the Board on August 30, 2021: "Robert Mintak" "J. Andrew Robinson" Director Director (The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.) 2

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) - Unaudited Three months ended Nine months ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EXPENSES $ $ $ $ Business development 22,481 6,394 54,957 21,844 Consulting 84,009 - 84,009 - Listing expense (Note 5) 3,058,752 - 3,058,752 - Office and miscellaneous 22,236 309 26,234 471 Patent - - 12,545 - Professional fees (Note 8) 41,903 403 91,891 403 Research and development 55,220 113,400 122,333 189,750 Lab operations and supplies 10,817 - 10,817 - Share-based payments (Note 7) - - 8,504 - Foreign exchange (303) - (511) - NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (3,295,115) (120,506) (3,469,531) (212,468) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (0.13) (120,506) (0.25) (212,468) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 24,846,576 1 13,842,136 1 (The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.) 3

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) - Unaudited Common Shares Share Number of Share subscriptions Common subscriptions received in Accumulated Shares Amount receivable advance Deficit Total Balance at July 30, 2019 (Incorporation) 1 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Share subscriptions received in advance - - - 211,000 - 211,000 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - (212,468) (212,468) Balance at May 31, 2020 1 $ - $ - $ 211,000 $ (212,468) $ (1,468) Balance at September 1, 2020 1 $ - $ - $ 261,000 $ (252,978) $ 8,022 Shares cancelled (1) - - - - - Shares issued for services (Note 7) 1,700,741 8,504 - - - 8,504 Shares issued (Note 7) 36,085,329 5,053,697 (5,000) (261,000) - 4,787,697 Shares of ClearMynd exchanged for (37,786,070) - - - - - shares of Telescope (Note 5) 37,786,070 - - - - - Share exchange agreement (Note 5) 10,000,000 3,000,000 - - - 3,000,000 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - (3,469,531) (3,469,531) Balance at May 31, 2021 47,786,070 $ 8,062,201 $ (5,000) $ - $ (3,722,509) $ 4,334,692 (The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.) 4