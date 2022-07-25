Telescope Innovations : For Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.
(formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND MAY
31, 2020
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MAY 31, 2021 AND AUGUST 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
MAY 31,
AUGUST 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current
Cash
$
4,332,563
$
49,071
Amounts receivable
18,420
-
Prepaid expenses
19,964
-
4,370,947
49,071
Non-Current
Equipment (Note 6)
93,752
-
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,464,699
$
49,071
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
122,937
$
41,049
Promissory notes (Note 9)
7,070
-
EQUITY
130,007
41,049
Common shares (Note 7)
8,062,201
-
Share subscriptions received in advance (Note 7)
-
261,000
Share subscriptions receivable (Note 7)
(5,000)
-
Accumulated deficit
(3,722,509)
(252,978)
TOTAL EQUITY
4,334,692
8,022
TOTAL LIABILITES AND EQUITY
$
4,464,699
$
49,071
CORPORATE INFORMATION AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1)
Approved by the Board on August 30, 2021:
"Robert Mintak"
"J. Andrew Robinson"
Director
Director
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.)
2
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) - Unaudited
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPENSES
$
$
$
$
Business development
22,481
6,394
54,957
21,844
Consulting
84,009
-
84,009
-
Listing expense (Note 5)
3,058,752
-
3,058,752
-
Office and miscellaneous
22,236
309
26,234
471
Patent
-
-
12,545
-
Professional fees (Note 8)
41,903
403
91,891
403
Research and development
55,220
113,400
122,333
189,750
Lab operations and supplies
10,817
-
10,817
-
Share-based payments (Note 7)
-
-
8,504
-
Foreign exchange
(303)
-
(511)
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(3,295,115)
(120,506)
(3,469,531)
(212,468)
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
(0.13)
(120,506)
(0.25)
(212,468)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
- BASIC AND DILUTED
24,846,576
1
13,842,136
1
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.)
3
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) - Unaudited
Common Shares
Share
Number of
Share
subscriptions
Common
subscriptions
received in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
receivable
advance
Deficit
Total
Balance at July 30, 2019
(Incorporation)
1
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Share subscriptions received in
advance
-
-
-
211,000
-
211,000
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(212,468)
(212,468)
Balance at May 31, 2020
1
$
-
$
-
$
211,000
$
(212,468)
$
(1,468)
Balance at September 1, 2020
1
$
-
$
-
$
261,000
$
(252,978)
$
8,022
Shares cancelled
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued for services (Note 7)
1,700,741
8,504
-
-
-
8,504
Shares issued (Note 7)
36,085,329
5,053,697
(5,000)
(261,000)
-
4,787,697
Shares of ClearMynd exchanged for
(37,786,070)
-
-
-
-
-
shares of Telescope (Note 5)
37,786,070
-
-
-
-
-
Share exchange agreement (Note 5)
10,000,000
3,000,000
-
-
-
3,000,000
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(3,469,531)
(3,469,531)
Balance at May 31, 2021
47,786,070
$
8,062,201
$
(5,000)
$
-
$
(3,722,509)
$
4,334,692
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.)
4
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP. (formerly CULMINA VENTURES CORP.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) - Unaudited
2021
2020
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(3,469,531)
$
(212,468)
Items not involving cash:
Share-based payments
8,504
-
Listing expense
3,058,752
-
Change in non-cash working capital items
Amounts receivable
(18,420)
-
Prepaid expenses
(19,964)
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
29,953
6,974
Cash used in operating activities
(410,705)
(205,494)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment purchases
(93,752)
-
Cash used in investing activities
(93,752)
-
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of shares
946,200
-
Share subscriptions received in advance
-
211,000
Special warrant subscriptions, net
3,841,497
-
Cash acquired on reverse acquisition transaction
253
-
Cash provided by financing activities
4,787,949
211,000
CHANGE IN CASH DURING THE PERIOD
4,283,492
5,506
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
49,071
-
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
4,332,563
$
5,506
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Income taxes paid
$
-
$
-
Interest paid
$
-
$
-
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.)
5
