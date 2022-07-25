Telescope Innovations : For Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022

As at and for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.
CONDENSESD CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND AUGUST 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
February 28,
August 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
(audited)
Current
Cash
$
1,295,891
$
3,294,388
Amounts receivable
153,801
63,659
Prepaid expenses and deposits
373,240
115,878
1,822,932
3,473,925
Non-Current
Equipment , net of amortisation (Note 7)
1,112,081
599,566
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,935,013
$
4,073,491
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
$
301,646
$
247,068
EQUITY
Common shares (Note 8)
9,094,720
8,104,720
Reserves (Note 8)
1,828,021
-
Deficit
(8,289,374)
(4,278,297)
TOTAL EQUITY
2,633,367
3,826,423
TOTAL LIABILITES AND EQUITY
$
2,935,013
$
4,073,491
CORPORATE INFORMATION AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1)
Approved by the Board on April 27, 2022:
"Robert Mintak"
"James Andrew Robinson"
Director
Director
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.)
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXPENSES
$
$
$
$
Advertising and promotion
$
467
$
- $
467
$
-
Amortisation - lab
61,833
-
107,536
-
Business development
-
29,599
-
32,476
Consulting
294,917
-
479,989
-
Foreign exchange
2,349
(208)
2,324
(208)
Insurance
1,270
-
8,429
-
Lab operations and supplies
81,566
-
170,110
-
Management fees (Note 9)
58,850
-
108,950
-
Office and miscellaneous
23,540
3,881
60,143
3,998
Patent (Note 6)
1,001,410
12,545
1,014,443
12,545
Professional fees
60,293
35,511
120,796
49,988
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
48,213
-
64,356
-
Research and development
17,361
56,613
30,221
67,113
Share-based payments (Note 8)
1,551,417
-
1,828,021
8,504
Travel
15,292
-
15,292
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(3,218,778)
(137,901)
(4,011,077)
(174,416)
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
(0.05)
(0.01)
(0.08)
(0.01)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
- BASIC AND DILUTED
48,330,514
23,613,659
35,875,609
15,284,500
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.)
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Common Shares
Number of
Share
Special
subscriptions
Accumulated
Common
received in
warrant
Reserves
Shares
Amount
advance
subscriptions
Deficit
Total
Balance at September 1, 2020
1
$
-
$
261,000
$
-
$
-
$
(252,978)
$
8,022
Shares cancelled
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued for services (Note 8)
1,700,741
8,504
-
-
-
-
8,504
Shares issued (Note 8)
23,145,834
1,035,684
(261,000)
-
-
-
774,684
Special warrant subscriptions
received in advance (Note 8)
-
-
-
1,943,139
-
-
1,943,139
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(174,416)
(174,416)
Balance at February 28, 2021
24,846,575
$
1,044,188
$
-
$
1,943,139
$
-
$
(427,394)
$
2,559,933
Balance at September 1, 2021
47,786,070
$
8,104,720
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(4,278,297)
$
3,826,423
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
1,828,021
-
1,828,021
Shares issued for Technology
Assignment Agreement (Note 6)
1,000,000
990,000
-
-
-
-
990,000
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(4,011,077)
(4,011,077)
Balance at February 28, 2022
48,786,070
$
9,094,720
$
-
$
-
$
1,828,021
$
(8,289,374)
$
2,633,367
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.)
