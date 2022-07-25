Log in
    TELI   CA87953P1080

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.

(TELI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:30 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.3500 CAD   +40.00%
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS : For Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022
PU
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS : For Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021
PU
Telescope Innovations Corp. Inks Research Agreement with Standard Lithium
CI
Telescope Innovations : For Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022
07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.

(the "Company" or "Telescope")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at and for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.

CONDENSESD CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND AUGUST 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

February 28,

August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

(audited)

Current

Cash

$

1,295,891

$

3,294,388

Amounts receivable

153,801

63,659

Prepaid expenses and deposits

373,240

115,878

1,822,932

3,473,925

Non-Current

Equipment , net of amortisation (Note 7)

1,112,081

599,566

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,935,013

$

4,073,491

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

$

301,646

$

247,068

EQUITY

Common shares (Note 8)

9,094,720

8,104,720

Reserves (Note 8)

1,828,021

-

Deficit

(8,289,374)

(4,278,297)

TOTAL EQUITY

2,633,367

3,826,423

TOTAL LIABILITES AND EQUITY

$

2,935,013

$

4,073,491

CORPORATE INFORMATION AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1)

Approved by the Board on April 27, 2022:

"Robert Mintak"

"James Andrew Robinson"

Director

Director

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.)

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

EXPENSES

$

$

$

$

Advertising and promotion

$

467

$

- $

467

$

-

Amortisation - lab

61,833

-

107,536

-

Business development

-

29,599

-

32,476

Consulting

294,917

-

479,989

-

Foreign exchange

2,349

(208)

2,324

(208)

Insurance

1,270

-

8,429

-

Lab operations and supplies

81,566

-

170,110

-

Management fees (Note 9)

58,850

-

108,950

-

Office and miscellaneous

23,540

3,881

60,143

3,998

Patent (Note 6)

1,001,410

12,545

1,014,443

12,545

Professional fees

60,293

35,511

120,796

49,988

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

48,213

-

64,356

-

Research and development

17,361

56,613

30,221

67,113

Share-based payments (Note 8)

1,551,417

-

1,828,021

8,504

Travel

15,292

-

15,292

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(3,218,778)

(137,901)

(4,011,077)

(174,416)

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

(0.05)

(0.01)

(0.08)

(0.01)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

- BASIC AND DILUTED

48,330,514

23,613,659

35,875,609

15,284,500

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.)

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Common Shares

Number of

Share

Special

subscriptions

Accumulated

Common

received in

warrant

Reserves

Shares

Amount

advance

subscriptions

Deficit

Total

Balance at September 1, 2020

1

$

-

$

261,000

$

-

$

-

$

(252,978)

$

8,022

Shares cancelled

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued for services (Note 8)

1,700,741

8,504

-

-

-

-

8,504

Shares issued (Note 8)

23,145,834

1,035,684

(261,000)

-

-

-

774,684

Special warrant subscriptions

received in advance (Note 8)

-

-

-

1,943,139

-

-

1,943,139

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(174,416)

(174,416)

Balance at February 28, 2021

24,846,575

$

1,044,188

$

-

$

1,943,139

$

-

$

(427,394)

$

2,559,933

Balance at September 1, 2021

47,786,070

$

8,104,720

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(4,278,297)

$

3,826,423

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

1,828,021

-

1,828,021

Shares issued for Technology

Assignment Agreement (Note 6)

1,000,000

990,000

-

-

-

-

990,000

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(4,011,077)

(4,011,077)

Balance at February 28, 2022

48,786,070

$

9,094,720

$

-

$

-

$

1,828,021

$

(8,289,374)

$

2,633,367

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telescope Innovations Corp. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
