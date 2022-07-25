Telescope Innovations : For Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.

(the "Company" or "Telescope")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at and for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.