Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, reports financial results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024. The Company generated revenues of $1.2 million during this period (Q3, 2024). Telescope's corresponding fiscal year-to-date revenues exceed $3.4 million and surpass the amount for the entire previous fiscal year (Figure 1).







Figure 1. Revenue and net income chart for FY 2022, 2023, and 2024 to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/216272_cb5faa0894683be1_001full.jpg

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2024

All values are represented in CAD.

Revenues of $1,224,351 for fiscal quarter and $3,415,408 year-to-date

(versus $1,012,999 for fiscal quarter and $2,340,392 year-to-date for comparable period in FY 2023) Expenses of $1,424,650 for fiscal quarter and $3,941,921 year-to-date

(versus $945,152 for fiscal quarter and $2,531,466 year-to-date for comparable period in FY2023) Positive cash flow from Operating Activities of +$40,023 for the fiscal year-to-date period (versus -$1,745,535 for the fiscal year-to-date comparable period in FY2023)

"This quarter has seen an uptick in sales of Telescope's DirectInject-LC product, as well as customer engagement through high profile conferences and technology demonstration events," commented Jeff Sherman, Telescope COO.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

