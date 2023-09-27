(Alliance News) - Telesia Spa reported Wednesday that it closed the first half of the year with a net loss of EUR280,000, which compares with a EUR360,000 red figure for the same period last year.

Revenues rose to EUR6.3 million from EUR6.2 million in the first half of the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR240,000 positive from EUR140,000 a year earlier while operating loss is reduced to EUR60,000 from EUR1.1 million operating red last year.

Telesia Group's Net Financial Position shows a debt of EUR2.4 million from EUR1.0 million at the end of 2022. In June, the company signed a new EUR2 million loan, with SACE guarantee, to carry out the re-launch of UpTV, meet the cash requirements needed to cover ordinary and extraordinary activities for operations. Class CNBC also obtained a EUR4 million loan, backed by a SACE guarantee.

Telesia's stock closed Wednesday unchanged at EUR2.34 per share.

