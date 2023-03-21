Telesis Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides 2023 Guidance

-- Record revenue of $9.5M in 4QFY22; Increase of 208% over 4QFY21



-- BioXp® Revenue increased by 158% to $3.4M, in 4QFY22 over 4QFY21

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and provided financial guidance for 2023.

“We are grateful to our Telesis Bio team for their tremendous efforts which resulted in strong performance in 2022 when we exceeded our revenue expectations, delivered meaningful expansion of gross margin due to favorable product mix and cost stabilization, delivered key products for our customers and achieved important milestones for our partners,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO and founder of Telesis Bio. “We continue to stabilize operating expenses, make strategic and measured investments to drive long-term sustainable growth and achieve profitability and launch additional products to expand our customers’ ability to more broadly use our BioXp systems in their research and development efforts.”

Highlights

Continued to execute in all areas of its commercial strategy:

Increased total revenue in Q4 by 208% over prior year period; and

Made progress on offering a suite of higher margin products.

Advanced research and development programs:

Achieved the first technical milestone of the 2022 Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Pfizer to further develop SOLA, Telesis Bio’s novel enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology, for Pfizer’s use in its research and development of mRNA-based vaccines and biotherapies.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022, a 208% increase from $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year. This growth was primarily driven by product sales from new product introductions and a payment of $2.5 million made by Pfizer based on achievement of a technical milestone. Royalties and other revenue also grew due to an increase in revenue related to the licensing of our products and collaborations.

Cost of revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was $3.0 million, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $0.8 million was primarily driven by increased sales, resulting in higher raw material costs associated with instrument and reagent sales, biofoundry services, shipping and logistics costs, and increased personnel and departmental expenses.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 68%, compared to 29% for the same period in the prior year. The favorable change in cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues was mainly due to an increase in revenue from collaboration research programs, an increase in volume of product sold, and change in the mix of products sold during the current year.

Operating expenses were $14.3 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $13.0 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by the expansion of personnel across our business, primarily in our commercial organization to support increased revenues.

Net loss was $8.1 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $12.5 million in the same period in the prior year. Net loss per share was $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.43 for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $43.8 million as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the company has approximately $20 million of debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidance

“Looking ahead, we are excited to continue our momentum and expect strong operational and commercial results in 2023, with growth in our core BioXp business, new product launches, and meaningful contributions from achieving milestones in our collaboration agreement with Pfizer,” Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio. “We are on track to execute our 2023 strategic plan to expand margins – consolidating operations, positively affecting product mix shift, and insourcing instrument and oligo production. We expect to deliver the full year benefit of each of those activities in 2024.”

For the full year 2023, Telesis Bio is providing the following financial guidance:

Total Revenue greater than $45 million;

Gross margin is expected to be between 55% and 59%; and

Operating expenses of between $62 million and $64 million.



Telesis Bio Inc. Selected Balance Sheet Financial Data (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Balance Sheet Data: Cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 43,753 $ 82,806 Working capital 41,594 83,451 Total assets 81,362 116,257 Total liabilities 34,797 25,473 Accumulated deficit (113,741) (65,270) Total stockholders’ equity 46,565 90,784



