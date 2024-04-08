Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 3, 2024, Telesis Bio Inc. (the Company) received a letter (the Letter) from the Listing Qualifications Department (the Staff) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) notifying the Company that, based upon the Company's annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 29, 2024, the Company is not in compliance with the minimum stockholder's equity requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A), which requires companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market to maintain a minimum of $10,000,000 in stockholders' equity for continued listing (the Stockholders' Equity Requirement).

The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbol "TBIO" at this time.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company has been provided a period of 45 calendar days, or until Monday, May 20, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance (the Compliance Plan). If the Compliance Plan is acceptable to the Staff, of which there can be no assurance, the Staff may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the Letter, or until September 30, 2024, to evidence compliance. If the Staff does not accept the Compliance Plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal the Staff's determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to submit the Compliance Plan on or before May 20, 2024. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.