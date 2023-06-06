Advanced search
    TBIO   US1920031010

TELESIS BIO, INC.

(TBIO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:12 2023-06-05 pm EDT
1.362 USD   -6.07%
03:01aTelesis Bio to Present at Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics, Europe 2023
GL
06/05Telesis Bio Announces Closing of $28.0 Million Private Placement of Preferred Stock And Warrants to Purchase an Additional $46.2 Million of Common Stock
GL
06/01Telesis Bio Secures $28 Million Preferred Equity Financing
MT
Telesis Bio to Present at Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics, Europe 2023

06/06/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Showcasing full suite of molecular biology workflow solutions for streamlining antibody discovery

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced they will be showcasing their automated workflow solutions for streamlining discovery workflows in antibody and therapeutics development at Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics, Europe in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. In addition to the exhibition, Jason Lehmann, PhD Senior Product Marketing Manager at Telesis Bio will present “The BioXp® System: Accelerating Hit-to-Lead Discovery by Breaking Through Critical Synthesis Bottlenecks” in the opening day session.

The award winning BioXp® system and associated BioXp De novo kits and BioXp Select kits enable push-button, automated synthesis of gene fragments, clones, variant libraries and mRNA from input sequence or existing DNA. In May, Telesis Bio also introduced their first automated NGS Library Preparation kit for Plasmid Sequencing on the BioXp platform, further advancing the vision of the platform as a total solution for streamlining molecular biology workflows. The BioXp system empowers researchers in antibody therapeutics to overcome traditional bottlenecks in lead discovery programs and take control of their synthesis timelines by enabling automated and efficient synthesis and sequence confirmation of antibody candidates.

For more information on solutions for accelerating workflows in therapeutic antibody development, please visit https://telesisbio.com/workflows/synthetic-dna/antibody-drug-discovery/

About Telesis Bio
Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements and guidance regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the financing, as well as statements regarding the future release and success of new and existing products and services. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2023, as amended on May 17, 2023 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on May 12, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Telesis Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Jen Carroll
Vice President of Investor Relations
jen.carroll@telesisbio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 39,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -37,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40,5 M 40,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 62,5%
Managers and Directors
Todd R. Nelson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Esser President & Chief Operating Officer
Franklin R. Witney Chairman
Daniel G. Gibson Chief Technology Officer
Justin O. Emory Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELESIS BIO, INC.13.50%40
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.83%200 027
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.42%172 019
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.65%111 248
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.49%73 898
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.32%64 058
