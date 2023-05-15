Advanced search
    TBIO   US1920031010

TELESIS BIO, INC.

(TBIO)
05/12/2023
2.530 USD   -12.15%
09:02aTelesis Bio to Present at Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS Boston 2023)
GL
05/12Wall Street Set to Open Higher; Import Prices Rebound More Than Expected
MT
05/12Telesis Bio Q1 Loss Narrows While Sales Increase
MT
Telesis Bio to Present at Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS Boston 2023)

05/15/2023 | 09:02am EDT
Showcasing Automated Molecular Biology Workstation for Synthetic Biology and Genomics Applications

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced they will be showcasing their benchtop automation solutions for DNA and mRNA synthesis at Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS Boston 2023) which begins today in Boston, Massachusetts. Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of Telesis Bio and the Telesis Bio team will be discussing Telesis Bio’s transformative solutions for addressing synthesis bottlenecks in discovery workflows and enabling rapid candidate screening and evaluation.

Telesis Bio will present in two sessions; Jyotsna Venugopal, Ph.D., Director of Product Marketing, will present “Automated solutions for overcoming synthesis bottlenecks in CAR-T cell therapy workflows” on Tuesday, May 16, and Ankita Das, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager, will present “Sequence in, mRNA out. A new paradigm to accelerate discovery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics” in the poster session.

The award winning BioXp® system and associated BioXp® De novo and Select synthesis kits enable on-demand and automated synthesis of DNA and mRNA beginning from a customer’s sequence or own linear DNA or plasmid DNA, overnight and at the push of a button. The system enables researchers to optimize their discovery workflows by building their construct of interest in days, rather than weeks or months of alternative methods.

“By enabling researchers to overcome the bottleneck created by long lead times to build or buy their DNA or mRNA, they can more efficiently integrate their design-build-test cycles and quickly advance their discovery workflows. We believe our BioXp® system can empower researchers to accelerate drug discovery, particularly in the areas of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, Antibody discovery and engineering and Cell-Based immunotherapies,” said Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of Telesis Bio.

For more information on the BioXp® system to automate DNA and mRNA synthesis please visit:

DNA synthesis on the BioXp system: https://telesisbio.com/workflows/synthetic-dna/

mRNA synthesis on the BioXp system: https://telesisbio.com/workflows/synthetic-mrna/

About Telesis Bio
Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements and guidance regarding Telesis Bio’s future financial performance as well as statements regarding the future release and success of new and existing products and services. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 11, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Telesis Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Jen Carroll
Vice President of Investor Relations
jen.carroll@telesisbio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 44,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -37,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,01x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 75,0 M 75,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 62,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd R. Nelson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Esser President & Chief Operating Officer
Franklin R. Witney Chairman
Daniel G. Gibson Chief Technology Officer
Justin O. Emory Vice President-Information Technology
