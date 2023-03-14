Telesis Bio to Present at RNA Leaders Europe Congress

Showcasing Benchtop Automation for mRNA Synthesis beginning from Sequence or Plasmid DNA

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced they will be showcasing their benchtop automation solutions for mRNA synthesis at RNA Leaders Europe Congress which begins tomorrow in Basel, Switzerland. In addition to exhibition, Telesis Bio will present in two sessions; Jyotsna Venugopal, Ph.D., Director of Product Marketing, will present “Automated synthetic biology solutions for optimizing CAR-T development workflows” in the opening day session, and Qi Zhang, Ph.D., Scientist, will present “Automated solutions for addressing mRNA synthesis bottlenecks in therapeutics discovery” in the poster session.



The award winning BioXp® system and associated BioXp® mRNA synthesis kits enables on-demand and automated synthesis of mRNA beginning from a customer’s sequence or own plasmid DNA, overnight and at the push of a button. The system enables researchers to optimize their discovery workflows by acquiring their mRNA of interest in days, rather than weeks or months.

“By enabling researchers to overcome the bottleneck created by long lead times to build or buy their mRNA, they can more tightly integrate and more quickly execute their design-build-test workflows. We believe our BioXp® system can empower researchers to accelerate drug discovery, particularly in the areas of oncological and infectious disease vaccine discovery,” said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

