  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Teleste Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLT1V   FI0009007728

TELESTE CORPORATION

(TLT1V)
Correction: Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Tianta Oy

11/02/2021 | 05:39am EDT
TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 2.11.2020 AT 20:15

Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201102161405_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.9152 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9152 EUR

TELESTE CORPORATION

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.teleste.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
