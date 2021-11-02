Correction: Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 2.11.2020 AT 20:15
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201102161405_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.9152 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9152 EUR
