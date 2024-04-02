Teleste: Managers´ transactions - Harju, Esa

|English
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.18 EUR
|+1.27%
|+2.25%
|+17.78%
|Mar. 13
|Teleste Strengthens Information Display Portfolio Through Partnership with Papercast
|CI
|Mar. 06
|Teleste Oyj Announces Heikki Mäkijärvi Will No Longer Continue as A Board Member
|CI
|English
|Teleste Strengthens Information Display Portfolio Through Partnership with Papercast
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Announces Heikki Mäkijärvi Will No Longer Continue as A Board Member
|CI
|Teleste Signs Master Supply Agreement with Prominent Operator in North America, Initiating the Era of Intelligent 1.8 Ghz Networks
|CI
|Teleste Books Order in North America for Icon Amplifiers
|MT
|Teleste, Swarco Team Up for Sustainable Information Displays for Transport Network in Sweden
|MT
|Swarco and Teleste Collaborate to Deliver an Environmentally Friendly Information Display Solution for Trafikverket in Sweden
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024
|CI
|Teleste Initiates Change Negotiations in Finland
|MT
|Teleste Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|Helsingin Seudun Liikenne and Teleste Collaborates to Improve Customer Experience Along Helsinki's New Light Rail Line
|CI
|Chopin Selects Teleste Oyj's Distributed Access Technology for a Network Upgrade
|CI
|Teleste Corporation Establishes Personnel and Remuneration Committee
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Teleste Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Teleste Appoints Joe Godas to Advisory Board
|CI
|Finland's Teleste Exits Swiss Services Operations
|MT
|Teleste Appoints Linda Kallas as Senior Vice President, Group Strategy
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Teleste Corporation Provides Sales Guidance for 2023
|CI
|Teleste Oyj Appoints Linda Kallas as the Senior Vice President, Group Strategy and Member of Management Group, Effective from on June 1, 2023
|CI
|Teleste to Supply Passenger Information System to Verkehrsregion-Nahverkehr Ems-Jade in Germany
|CI
|Teleste Corporation's New Software Helps Telenor Ensure Excellent Broadcast TV Service
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+17.78%
|62.3M
|-0.95%
|203B
|+27.28%
|93.71B
|+54.17%
|64.04B
|+12.94%
|58.91B
|+14.64%
|28.26B
|+7.83%
|19.56B
|-8.67%
|17.77B
|+6.34%
|17.19B
|+44.36%
|17.73B