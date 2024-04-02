English
Published: 2024-04-02 08:45:00 CEST
Teleste Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Teleste: Managers´ transactions - Harju, Esa



Teleste Corporation
Managers´ transactions
April 2, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. EEST

TELESTE: MANAGERS´ TRANSACTIONS - HARJU, ESA

Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Esa Harju

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 57178/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-28

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 983 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 983 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

TELESTE CORPORATION

Additional information:
SVP HR Tuomas Vanne, tel. +358 2 2605 611

About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151.3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visitwww.teleste.com.

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 06:50:01 UTC.