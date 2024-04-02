Teleste Corporation

April 2, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. EEST

TELESTE: MANAGERS´ TRANSACTIONS - HYYTIÄINEN, JUHA

Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Hyytiäinen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 57184/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-03-28

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 565 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 565 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



TELESTE CORPORATION



Additional information:

SVP HR Tuomas Vanne, tel. +358 2 2605 611