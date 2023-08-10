Half year financial report January - June 2023
Esa Harju, CEO
Juha Hyytiäinen, CFO
H1 2023 highlights
H1 2023 financial review
H2 2023 priorities, Strategy 2024-2026
Key Figures Q2 and H1 2023
Net sales and adjusted operating result increased. Positive cash flow from the operations. Full-year outlook remains unchanged.
EUR million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
Net sales
40.1
38.4
+4.5 %
85.4
76.3
+12.0 %
Adjusted EBIT
0.6
0.3
+75.9 %
2.1
0.4
>100 %
EBIT
0.1
0.2
-42.1 %
1.4
0.3
>100 %
Cashflow from operations
9.8
4.1
>100 %
11.7
-0.7
Orders received
30.3
46.8
-35.3 %
71.1
106.7
-33.4 %
Order book
117.8
139.1
-15.3 %
Orders received H1 2023
Decrease vs. the high comparison period
Orders received
EUR million 250
200
188,5
175,5
150
Q4
Q3
100
Q2
46,8
71,1
43,9
Q1
50
30,3
0
2021
2022
2023
- Orders received were below the average level in H1 2023.
- In H1 2022 orders received were at record high level. Broadband Networks had received a very large order in the Benelux countries and Public Safety and Mobility had received a system order for a major European train project.
Orders received by business units, 1-6 2023
Public Safety
and Mobility
33%
Broadband
Networks
67%
- Broadband Networks orders included DOCSIS 4.0 smart amplifiers for the North American market as well as DOCSIS 3.1 technology for the European market.
- Public Safety and Mobility orders were below the record level in H1 2022.
