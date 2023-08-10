Half year financial report January - June 2023

Esa Harju, CEO

Juha Hyytiäinen, CFO

H1 2023 highlights

H1 2023 financial review

H2 2023 priorities, Strategy 2024-2026

Key Figures Q2 and H1 2023

Net sales and adjusted operating result increased. Positive cash flow from the operations. Full-year outlook remains unchanged.

EUR million

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

H1 2023

H1 2022

Net sales

40.1

38.4

+4.5 %

85.4

76.3

+12.0 %

Adjusted EBIT

0.6

0.3

+75.9 %

2.1

0.4

>100 %

EBIT

0.1

0.2

-42.1 %

1.4

0.3

>100 %

Cashflow from operations

9.8

4.1

>100 %

11.7

-0.7

Orders received

30.3

46.8

-35.3 %

71.1

106.7

-33.4 %

Order book

117.8

139.1

-15.3 %

Orders received H1 2023

Decrease vs. the high comparison period

Orders received

EUR million 250

200

188,5

175,5

150

Q4

Q3

100

Q2

46,8

71,1

43,9

Q1

50

30,3

0

2021

2022

2023

  • Orders received were below the average level in H1 2023.
  • In H1 2022 orders received were at record high level. Broadband Networks had received a very large order in the Benelux countries and Public Safety and Mobility had received a system order for a major European train project.

Orders received by business units, 1-6 2023

Public Safety

and Mobility

33%

Broadband

Networks

67%

  • Broadband Networks orders included DOCSIS 4.0 smart amplifiers for the North American market as well as DOCSIS 3.1 technology for the European market.
  • Public Safety and Mobility orders were below the record level in H1 2022.

