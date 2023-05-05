Teleste Oyj : Interim report presentation Q1 2023

This presentation has been prepared by the Company. The information on which it is based has not been independently verified by any other person.
Q1 2023 highlights
Q1 2023 financial review
2023 objectives and the big picture
Key Figures Q1 2023
Good start for 2023, net sales and adjusted operating result increased. Full-year outlook remains unchanged.
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Net sales
45.3
M€
38.0
M€
+19.4%
Adjusted EBIT
1.5
M€
0.1
M€
EBIT
1.2
M€
0.1
M€
Adjusted earnings per share
0.14 €
0.01 €
Cashflow from operations
2.0
M€
-4.8
M€
Orders received
40.8
M€
59.9
M€
-31.9%
Order book
127.6
M€
130.6
M€
-2.3%
Additional information in financial reporting
Teleste adds orders received, order book and net sales for its two business units to the quarterly reporting starting from the beginning of 2023.
Broadband Networks
Products, solutions and advanced services for the broadband network operators.
Public Safety and Mobility
Products and solutions to the public transport operators, rolling stock manufacturers and to the public security sector.