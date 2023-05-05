Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Teleste Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLT1V   FI0009007728

TELESTE OYJ

(TLT1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:28:42 2023-05-05 am EDT
3.750 EUR   +1.90%
Teleste Oyj : Interim report presentation Q1 2023
PU
Teleste Corporation interim report 1 January to 31 March 2023
AQ
Teleste increases transparency in investor communications
AQ
Teleste Oyj : Interim report presentation Q1 2023

05/05/2023 | 03:29am EDT
Interim report

January - March 2023

Esa Harju, CEO

Juha Hyytiäinen, CFO

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by the Company. The information on which it is based has not been independently verified by any other person.

This presentation is not intended to provide the basis of any investment decision and should not be considered as a recommendation by the Company or any other person to the recipients of the presentation. Each person should make his/her own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations as he/she deems necessary. This presentation does not constitute an offer of or invitation to acquire any shares or other securities in the Company.

Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

Q1 2023 highlights

Q1 2023 financial review

2023 objectives and the big picture

Key Figures Q1 2023

Good start for 2023, net sales and adjusted operating result increased. Full-year outlook remains unchanged.

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Net sales

45.3

M€

38.0

M€

+19.4%

Adjusted EBIT

1.5

M€

0.1

M€

EBIT

1.2

M€

0.1

M€

Adjusted earnings per share

0.14 €

0.01 €

Cashflow from operations

2.0

M€

-4.8

M€

Orders received

40.8

M€

59.9

M€

-31.9%

Order book

127.6

M€

130.6

M€

-2.3%

Additional information in financial reporting

Teleste adds orders received, order book and net sales for its two business units to the quarterly reporting starting from the beginning of 2023.

Broadband Networks

Products, solutions and advanced services for the broadband network operators.

Public Safety and Mobility

Products and solutions to the public transport operators, rolling stock manufacturers and to the public security sector.

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:28:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
