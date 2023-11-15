Interim report

January - September 2023

Esa Harju, CEO

Juha Hyytiäinen, CFO

Company restricted

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by the Company. The information on which it is based has not been independently verified by any other person.

This presentation is not intended to provide the basis of any investment decision and should not be considered as a recommendation by the Company or any other person to the recipients of the presentation. Each person should make his/her own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations as he/she deems necessary. This presentation does not constitute an offer of or invitation to acquire any shares or other securities in the Company.

Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

Company restricted

Q3 2023 highlights

Q3 2023 financial review

Company restricted

Key Figures Q3 and 1-9 2023

Net sales and adjusted operating result decreased in Q3.

Continued positive cash flow from operations

EUR million

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

1-9 2023

1-9 2022

Net sales

35.2

42.6

-17.4 %

120.7

119.0

+1.4 %

Adjusted EBIT

0.5

1.1

-52.4 %

2.6

1.5

+68.1 %

EBIT

0.5

-4.8

n/a

1.8

-4.5

n/a

Cashflow from operations

0.9

-9.7

n/a

12.6

-10.3

n/a

Orders received

46.4

48.9

-5.0 %

117.5

155.6

-24.5 %

Order book

129.0

145.3

-11.2 %

Company restricted

Orders received Q3 2023

Back to normal level after modest H1

Orders received

EUR million 250

200

188,5

175,5

150

Q4

117,5

Q3

48,9

100

44,1

Q2

46,4

50

Q1

0

2021

2022

2023

  • Orders received recovered back to good level after low second quarter.
  • Year-on-yeardecrease resulted from network operators lowering their buffer inventories.

Orders received by business units, 1-9 2023

Public Safety

and Mobility

39%

Broadband

Networks

61%

  • Broadband Networks orders included also next generation access network products.
  • Public Safety and Mobility orders received were driven by Rolling Stock Manufacturers.

Company restricted

Order book 30 September 2023

Order book increased quarter-on-quarter

Order book (end of the period)

EUR million

160

139

145

132

140

131

128

129

118

109

120

96

100

76

84

80

60

40

20

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

  • The Year-on-Year decrease in the order backlog was mainly resulting from deliveries of significant Benelux project order which Broadband Networks won in 2022.
  • Approximately 24% of the deliveries in the order book are scheduled to take place during the 2023 financial period.

Order book by business units, 30 September 2023

Broadband

Networks

21%

Public Safety

and Mobility

79%

  • The order book of Broadband Networks includes American customers' DOCSIS 4.0 capable amplifiers and large orders in the Benelux countries.
  • Public Safety and Mobility order book at par with level at the end of the comparison period.

Company restricted

Net Sales Q3 2023

Net sales decreased

Net sales

Net sales, 1-9 2023

EUR million

50

Public Safety

and Mobility

45

42,6

36%

40

(33%)

35,2

Broadband

35

32,3

Networks

64%

30

(67%)

25

20

Other

Finland

countries

8 %

15

7 %

Other Nordic

10

countries

5

12 %

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Rest of Europe

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

73 %

Company restricted

Adjusted operating result Q3 2023

Adjusted operating result decreased

Adjusted operating result

EUR million

2,5

2,3

2,0

1,5

1,1

1,0

0,5

0,5

0,0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

  • Adjusted operating result decreased driven by net sales decrease.
  • Gross margin improved but did not set-off the impact of sales decrease of 17.4% Year-on-Year.
  • Personnel expenses decreased by 6.6% Year-on- Year resulting from lower headcount.
  • Other operating expenses increased by 1.7% Year-on-Year.
  • Depreciation and amortisation decreased by 30.2% Year-on-Year.

Company restricted

Guidance for the fiscal year 2023

(specified)

Teleste now estimates that net sales in 2023 will amount to EUR 150-160 million and that the adjusted operating result in 2023 will be EUR 2-3 million.

Previously, Teleste estimated that net sales in 2023 will amount to EUR 150-175 million and that the adjusted operating result in 2023 will be EUR 2-5 million.

The reason for the specification of the financial guidance range is the weakened market demand in the second half of the year, particularly in the Broadband Networks business unit. The key factors contributing to the weaker demand include the overall deteriorated macro-economic situation, particularly the development of inflation and interest rates. This has led to operator customers commencing cost-saving measures and cuts to investments, as well as the optimization of their own buffer stocks. There are also signs that network investments in Europe are starting to shift to next-generation technologies, which reduces the demand for the previous generation's products.

Company restricted

Q3 2023 highlights

Q3 2023 financial review

Company restricted

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 08:02:09 UTC.