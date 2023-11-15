Interim report
January - September 2023
Esa Harju, CEO
Juha Hyytiäinen, CFO
Q3 2023 highlights
Q3 2023 financial review
Key Figures Q3 and 1-9 2023
Net sales and adjusted operating result decreased in Q3.
Continued positive cash flow from operations
EUR million
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
1-9 2023
1-9 2022
Net sales
35.2
42.6
-17.4 %
120.7
119.0
+1.4 %
Adjusted EBIT
0.5
1.1
-52.4 %
2.6
1.5
+68.1 %
EBIT
0.5
-4.8
n/a
1.8
-4.5
n/a
Cashflow from operations
0.9
-9.7
n/a
12.6
-10.3
n/a
Orders received
46.4
48.9
-5.0 %
117.5
155.6
-24.5 %
Order book
129.0
145.3
-11.2 %
Orders received Q3 2023
Back to normal level after modest H1
Orders received
EUR million 250
200
188,5
175,5
150
Q4
117,5
Q3
48,9
100
44,1
Q2
46,4
50
Q1
0
2021
2022
2023
- Orders received recovered back to good level after low second quarter.
- Year-on-yeardecrease resulted from network operators lowering their buffer inventories.
Orders received by business units, 1-9 2023
Public Safety
and Mobility
39%
Broadband
Networks
61%
- Broadband Networks orders included also next generation access network products.
- Public Safety and Mobility orders received were driven by Rolling Stock Manufacturers.
Order book 30 September 2023
Order book increased quarter-on-quarter
Order book (end of the period)
EUR million
160
139
145
132
140
131
128
129
118
109
120
96
100
76
84
80
60
40
20
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
- The Year-on-Year decrease in the order backlog was mainly resulting from deliveries of significant Benelux project order which Broadband Networks won in 2022.
- Approximately 24% of the deliveries in the order book are scheduled to take place during the 2023 financial period.
Order book by business units, 30 September 2023
Broadband
Networks
21%
Public Safety
and Mobility
79%
- The order book of Broadband Networks includes American customers' DOCSIS 4.0 capable amplifiers and large orders in the Benelux countries.
- Public Safety and Mobility order book at par with level at the end of the comparison period.
Net Sales Q3 2023
Net sales decreased
Net sales
Net sales, 1-9 2023
EUR million
50
Public Safety
and Mobility
45
42,6
36%
40
(33%)
35,2
Broadband
35
32,3
Networks
64%
30
(67%)
25
20
Other
Finland
countries
8 %
15
7 %
Other Nordic
10
countries
5
12 %
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Rest of Europe
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
73 %
Adjusted operating result Q3 2023
Adjusted operating result decreased
Adjusted operating result
EUR million
2,5
2,3
2,0
1,5
1,1
1,0
0,5
0,5
0,0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
- Adjusted operating result decreased driven by net sales decrease.
- Gross margin improved but did not set-off the impact of sales decrease of 17.4% Year-on-Year.
- Personnel expenses decreased by 6.6% Year-on- Year resulting from lower headcount.
- Other operating expenses increased by 1.7% Year-on-Year.
- Depreciation and amortisation decreased by 30.2% Year-on-Year.
Guidance for the fiscal year 2023
(specified)
Teleste now estimates that net sales in 2023 will amount to EUR 150-160 million and that the adjusted operating result in 2023 will be EUR 2-3 million.
Previously, Teleste estimated that net sales in 2023 will amount to EUR 150-175 million and that the adjusted operating result in 2023 will be EUR 2-5 million.
The reason for the specification of the financial guidance range is the weakened market demand in the second half of the year, particularly in the Broadband Networks business unit. The key factors contributing to the weaker demand include the overall deteriorated macro-economic situation, particularly the development of inflation and interest rates. This has led to operator customers commencing cost-saving measures and cuts to investments, as well as the optimization of their own buffer stocks. There are also signs that network investments in Europe are starting to shift to next-generation technologies, which reduces the demand for the previous generation's products.
Q3 2023 highlights
Q3 2023 financial review
