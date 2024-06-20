Broadband networks

TURKU, FINLAND - 19 June 2024 - Teleste is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Condra as the new Vice President of Teleste North America and Chief Executive Officer of Teleste Intercept. With over four decades of experience in the outside plant communications industry, Steve Condra brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team.

Steve Condra's career began with AT&T and Lucent Technologies, where he honed his skills in the outside plant communications. He later joined Scientific Atlanta and Cisco, further solidifying his expertise in the telecommunications industry. For the past six years, Steve has been an integral part of the Teleste team, contributing significantly to the company's growth and innovation in North America.



"I am pleased and excited to lead our North American team as Teleste continues to lead the industry in the HFC technology space that enables the 10G CableLabs initiative," said Steve Condra. His vision and dedication are expected to drive Teleste North America forward, maintaining its position at the forefront of technological advancements.

Teleste is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions in the next generation broadband technology, available to North American cable MSOs through our joint venture Teleste Intercept. Steve Condra's appointment marks a significant step towards achieving these strategic goals. We are confident that under his leadership, Teleste will continue to excel and deliver exceptional value to our North American customers.



