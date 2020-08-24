Telestrada : Raport Biezacy 24/2020

Liczba aktywnych kart SIM w Grupie Kapitałowej Telestrada S.A. w miesiącu lipcu 2020
Zgodnie ze zobowiązaniem do raportowania informacji o liczbie aktywnych kart SIM w Grupie Kapitałowej Telestrada Zarząd Spółki Telestrada S.A. przekazuje dane za lipiec 2020 (w sztukach).
Liczba aktywnych kart SIM w GK Telestrada S.A. VII 2020: 76 023.
