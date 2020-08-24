Log in
Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Telestrada SA    TLS   PLTLSTD00019

TELESTRADA SA

(TLS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/20
15.5 PLN   0.00%
05:31aTELESTRADA : Raport Biezacy 24/2020
PU
08/14TELESTRADA : Raport Bieżący 22/2020
PU
08/14TELESTRADA : Raport Bieżący 23/2020
PU
Telestrada : Raport Biezacy 24/2020

08/24/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Liczba aktywnych kart SIM w Grupie Kapitałowej Telestrada S.A. w miesiącu lipcu 2020

Zgodnie ze zobowiązaniem do raportowania informacji o liczbie aktywnych kart SIM w Grupie Kapitałowej Telestrada Zarząd Spółki Telestrada S.A. przekazuje dane za lipiec 2020 (w sztukach).
Liczba aktywnych kart SIM w GK Telestrada S.A. VII 2020: 76 023.

Telestrada SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:30:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 54,5 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2019 7,23 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
Net cash 2019 8,25 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,8 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 36,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacek Radoslaw Lichota Chairman-Management Board
Lech Galkowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Marek Rybak Chief Operating Officer
Maja Wanda Pyszkowska Finance Director
Alfred Lichota Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELESTRADA SA30.25%13
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.93%244 104
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-6.27%90 675
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.85%82 913
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.01%51 508
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.55%40 109
