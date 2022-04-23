Televerbier : Early opening CEO

Come and encourage the racers during the mythical Patrouille des Glaciers, which will be held in 2022 from April 25 to May 1.

In order to encourage the participants, our facilities will open early on April 27 and 30, 2022.

Link Hours Châble - Verbier dès 4h30 Médran dès 4h30 Chaux Express dès 4h30 Jumbo dès 5h00

The "Verbier Express" will also be in circulation on Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st and will allow visitors to make the trip from Geneva to Le Châble without changing. More information here: https://www.sbb.ch/fr/loisirs-et-vacances/idees/offre.html/tagesausflug/verbier-express



By car: all visitors park at the Le Châble ski lifts and take the Châble-Verbier gondola to reach the resort.