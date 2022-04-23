|
Televerbier : Early opening CEO
Come and encourage the racers during the mythical Patrouille des Glaciers, which will be held in 2022 from April 25 to May 1.
In order to encourage the participants, our facilities will open early on April 27 and 30, 2022.
|
Link
|
Hours
|
Châble - Verbier
|
dès 4h30
|
Médran
|
dès 4h30
|
Chaux Express
|
dès 4h30
|
Jumbo
|
dès 5h00
The "Verbier Express" will also be in circulation on Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st and will allow visitors to make the trip from Geneva to Le Châble without changing. More information here: https://www.sbb.ch/fr/loisirs-et-vacances/idees/offre.html/tagesausflug/verbier-express
By car: all visitors park at the Le Châble ski lifts and take the Châble-Verbier gondola to reach the resort.
Disclaimer
Téléverbier SA published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 09:18:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about TELEVERBIER SA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
47,5 M
50,1 M
50,1 M
|Net income 2021
|
-0,41 M
-0,43 M
-0,43 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
17,4 M
18,3 M
18,3 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-154x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
66,2 M
69,4 M
69,9 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,22x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,76x
|Nbr of Employees
|182
|Free-Float
|36,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution