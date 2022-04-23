Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Televerbier SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVRB   CH0008175645

TELEVERBIER SA

(TVRB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 05:30:15 am EDT
46.00 EUR   -2.13%
05:19aTELEVERBIER : Early opening CEO
PU
04/05TELEVERBIER : Celebrate Easter at the T-Resort in La Tzoumaz!
PU
03/31TELEVERBIER : Early bird passes for summer 2022
PU
Televerbier : Early opening CEO

04/23/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Come and encourage the racers during the mythical Patrouille des Glaciers, which will be held in 2022 from April 25 to May 1.

In order to encourage the participants, our facilities will open early on April 27 and 30, 2022.

Link Hours
Châble - Verbier dès 4h30
Médran dès 4h30
Chaux Express dès 4h30
Jumbo dès 5h00

The "Verbier Express" will also be in circulation on Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st and will allow visitors to make the trip from Geneva to Le Châble without changing. More information here: https://www.sbb.ch/fr/loisirs-et-vacances/idees/offre.html/tagesausflug/verbier-express


By car: all visitors park at the Le Châble ski lifts and take the Châble-Verbier gondola to reach the resort.

Disclaimer

Téléverbier SA published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 09:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEVERBIER SA
Financials
Sales 2021 47,5 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net income 2021 -0,41 M -0,43 M -0,43 M
Net Debt 2021 17,4 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -154x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,2 M 69,4 M 69,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart TELEVERBIER SA
Duration : Period :
Televerbier SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laurent Vaucher Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Dias Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Jean-Albert Ferrez Chairman
Joaquim Coquoz Head-Information Technology
Lionel May Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEVERBIER SA2.22%69
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-7.73%90 520
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.27%57 378
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.0.51%28 293
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-12.47%13 909
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-23.54%10 175