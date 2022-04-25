Televerbier : Projects for summer 2022

Téléverbier SA prides itself on being a healthy, forward-thinking company. Despite some challenging years due to the pandemic, we have continued the rollout of our investment roadmap as originally planned.
And so, throughout the summer of 2022, a number of renovation projects will be carried out across the Verbier 4Vallées ski area.
