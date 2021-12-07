Televerbier : Protect Our Winters

As you may know, a large part of the carbon emissions from ski areas comes from the transport used to get to the mountains.

That's why we are increasingly keen to promote environmentally friendly alternatives in the field of transport. This has been the case for several winters with the Verbier Express, a train linking Geneva to Le Châble without changing trains. From 12 December, the Châble-Verbier line will officially become part of the public transport offer, and the timetable will be greatly extended.

We want to make your life easier, and encourage you to leave your car in the garage. Also, with this in mind, we are proud to announce that Verbier 4Vallées will be participating in the #POWTakeTheTrain campaign of the association Protect Our Winters Switzerland, which will run for the next two years.

Taking the train? As easy as zipping up your jacket! A simple gesture like this, multiplied by the number of skiers, can make a big difference to sustainable mobility.

Feel free to watch the video below or click on this link to learn more about the Take The Train campaign.

