    TVRB   CH0008175645

TELEVERBIER SA

(TVRB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/01 05:30:00 am
46 EUR   +1.77%
TELEVERBIER : Protect Our Winters
PU
TELEVERBIER : Le Châble-Verbier now considered public transport!
PU
TELEVERBIER : Barnes joins forces with Verbier 4Vallées
PU
Televerbier : Protect Our Winters

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
As you may know, a large part of the carbon emissions from ski areas comes from the transport used to get to the mountains.

That's why we are increasingly keen to promote environmentally friendly alternatives in the field of transport. This has been the case for several winters with the Verbier Express, a train linking Geneva to Le Châble without changing trains. From 12 December, the Châble-Verbier line will officially become part of the public transport offer, and the timetable will be greatly extended.

We want to make your life easier, and encourage you to leave your car in the garage. Also, with this in mind, we are proud to announce that Verbier 4Vallées will be participating in the #POWTakeTheTrain campaign of the association Protect Our Winters Switzerland, which will run for the next two years.

Taking the train? As easy as zipping up your jacket! A simple gesture like this, multiplied by the number of skiers, can make a big difference to sustainable mobility.

Feel free to watch the video below or click on this link to learn more about the Take The Train campaign.

Disclaimer

Téléverbier SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
TELEVERBIER : Protect Our Winters
TELEVERBIER : Le Châble-Verbier now considered public transport!
TELEVERBIER : Barnes joins forces with Verbier 4Vallées
TELEVERBIER : Daily opening
TELEVERBIER : Verbier's ski area opens from Friday!
TELEVERBIER : Partnership with WEMountain
Special opening of the cash desks
Verbier's ski area opens from Friday!
TELEVERBIER : World Ski Awards 2021
TELEVERBIER : Last week of autumn
Financials
Sales 2020 49,4 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net income 2020 1,48 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net cash 2020 5,41 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,1 M 72,6 M 72,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart TELEVERBIER SA
Duration : Period :
Televerbier SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laurent Vaucher Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Dias Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Jean-Albert Ferrez Chairman
Joaquim Coquoz Head-Information Technology
Lionel May Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEVERBIER SA9.52%73
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-5.07%86 826
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.3.70%52 033
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.17.51%23 575
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.45.77%22 231
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-25.11%16 102