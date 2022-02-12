Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Television Broadcasts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511   HK0000139300

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED

(511)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong reports record COVID cases, seeks China support

02/12/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People line up to have their swab samples taken at a makeshift testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported a record 1,514 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as officials struggling to contain an expanding outbreak despite the most stringent restrictions yet met across the border to discuss support from China.

Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places in the world still aiming to suppress every COVID-19 outbreak instead of trying to live with the virus, but the Omicron variant has proven tough to keep under control in the global financial hub.

New infections were up from Friday's 1,325, and another 1,500 or so came out positive in preliminary tests which may be added to the count in the near future. Three people died.

"This is the toughest battle against the virus of the past two years," Edwin Tsui, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, told reporters.

"Please stay at home. We need your cooperation."

Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang were in neighbouring Shenzhen on Saturday, to discuss support measures with Chinese officials.

The measures are expected to include the provision of millions of testing kits and assistance to build more quarantine facilities and potentially a makeshift hospital, as medical capacity becomes stretched on all fronts.

Hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are already at around 90% occupancy, while isolation facilities were also nearing their maximum, authorities said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to test every day, including the elderly and children, queuing for hours in tightly packed lines outside overwhelmed testing centres.

University of Hong Kong epidemiologists say the number of infections could reach tens of thousands a day in a matter of weeks, posing a major risk for the city's elderly, many of whom are not vaccinated after Hong Kong's success at keeping the virus at bay for much of the pandemic led to a sense of complacency.

Infections were recorded in some 42 elder care homes, Tsui said.

Some epidemiologists say only a full mainland-style lockdown for around two months could bring the infection count back to zero, but warn this would not be a definitive fix as Omicron could find its way back into the city again soon after.

In a pre-recorded interview with local broadcaster Now TV published late on Friday, Health Secretary Chan said she did not want to impose a lockdown and that it was preferable that residents "do it themselves" by staying at home.

Hong Kong has recorded more than 20,000 infections and just over 200 deaths since the start of the pandemic, far fewer than in most other places, but at significant economic and psychological cost.

Hong Kong is one of the world's most isolated large cities, with flights 90% down, and hardly any allowed to transit.

(Additional reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln Feast.)

By Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. -3.87% 144.98 Delayed Quote.-16.76%
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED -2.02% 5.34 Delayed Quote.13.38%
All news about TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
02/06Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy under pressure as cases soar
RE
2021Television Broadcasts Limited Announces Changes in Composition of Board Committees
CI
2021North Korea's Kim Jong Un marks 10th anniversary of father's death
RE
2021TVB Appoints New CFO
MT
2021Television Broadcasts Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
2021Television Broadcasts Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
RE
2021N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
RE
2021TELEVISION BROADCASTS : TVB Repurchases, Cancels Nearly $265 Million of 3.625% Due this Mo..
MT
2021TELEVISION BROADCASTS : New Appointments of TVB's Senior Management
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 724 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2020 -281 M -36,0 M -36,0 M
Net Debt 2020 368 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 339 M 300 M 300 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 669
Free-Float -
Chart TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Television Broadcasts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kit Yi Fung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
To Hui Chairman
Shu Hung Chan Deputy GM-Law & International Operations
Wing Yan Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED13.38%300
FOX CORPORATION17.62%23 454
DISCOVERY, INC.25.62%19 520
RTL GROUP S.A.13.47%9 261
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-18.86%7 806
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.99%7 315