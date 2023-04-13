Advanced search
    511   HK0000139300

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED

(511)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:38 2023-04-13 am EDT
8.880 HKD   +0.91%
06:35aStatement : TVB Denies Serious and Defamatory Allegations Made by the Self-proclaimed “TVB Minority Shareholders Alliance” (Alliance)
PU
03/28Television Broadcasts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/28Television Broadcasts Limited Announces Changes in Composition of the Board Committees
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Statement : TVB Denies Serious and Defamatory Allegations Made by the Self-proclaimed “TVB Minority Shareholders Alliance” (Alliance)

04/13/2023 | 06:35am EDT
(13 April 2023, Hong Kong) Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) strongly denies the serious and defamatory allegations made by the Alliance in their press release today against TVB and its Board of Directors.

TVB is committed to conducting its business strictly in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. We take the allegations very seriously and will take legal actions against the Alliance, author of the press release from the Alliance and all members of the Alliance.

We want to assure our shareholders and employees that we remain fully committed to our core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will continue to run our business with the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 10:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 899 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2021 -647 M -82,4 M -82,4 M
Net Debt 2021 835 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 854 M 491 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 854
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Television Broadcasts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hock Lye Lee Chief Financial Officer
To Hui Executive Chairman
Rex Ching Chit Group Chief Technology Officer
Wing Yan Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED138.48%491
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.48.31%34 245
FOX CORPORATION11.06%17 384
RTL GROUP S.A.21.45%8 138
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.1.38%6 434
TEGNA INC.-21.05%3 740
