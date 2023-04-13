Statement : TVB Denies Serious and Defamatory Allegations Made by the Self-proclaimed “TVB Minority Shareholders Alliance” (Alliance)

(13 April 2023, Hong Kong) Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) strongly denies the serious and defamatory allegations made by the Alliance in their press release today against TVB and its Board of Directors.

TVB is committed to conducting its business strictly in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. We take the allegations very seriously and will take legal actions against the Alliance, author of the press release from the Alliance and all members of the Alliance.

We want to assure our shareholders and employees that we remain fully committed to our core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will continue to run our business with the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance.