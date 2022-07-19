Statement : TVB responds to Police's arrest

(19 July 2022) Regarding the incident in which a series of push notifications with abnormal content being sent out via TVB NEWS mobile app earlier, TVB has been informed by the Hong Kong Police Force that a 19-year-old man was arrested for access to a computer with dishonest intent last Wednesday (13 July). Further investigation into the case will be carried out by the Police and TVB will fully cooperate in this.

TVB has no further comment.