  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Television Broadcasts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511   HK0000139300

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED

(511)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-19 am EDT
4.060 HKD   -0.98%
06:24aSTATEMENT : TVB responds to Police's arrest
PU
07/05TVB CFO Steps Down
MT
07/04Television Broadcasts Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
News 
Summary

Statement : TVB responds to Police's arrest

07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT
(19 July 2022) Regarding the incident in which a series of push notifications with abnormal content being sent out via TVB NEWS mobile app earlier, TVB has been informed by the Hong Kong Police Force that a 19-year-old man was arrested for access to a computer with dishonest intent last Wednesday (13 July). Further investigation into the case will be carried out by the Police and TVB will fully cooperate in this.

TVB has no further comment.

Disclaimer

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 899 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2021 -647 M -82,4 M -82,4 M
Net Debt 2021 835 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 796 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 870
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Television Broadcasts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kit Yi Fung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
To Hui Chairman
Shu Hung Chan Deputy GM-Law & International Operations
Wing Yan Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED-12.95%229
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-40.70%33 685
FOX CORPORATION-8.73%17 888
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.46%7 113
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.54%6 886
RTL GROUP S.A.-19.35%5 917