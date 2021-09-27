Television Broadcasts : New Appointments of TVB's Senior Management

(27 September 2021) Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) is pleased to announce the appointments of two senior management positions.

Mr. Eric Tsang Chi Wai has been appointed as General Manager (Content Operations) with immediate effect. Since rejoining TVB in January this year, Mr. Tsang has successfully reinvigorated the Company's non-drama programmes by broadening content diversity and re-establishing links and cooperation with Hong Kong's entertainment industry. Under Mr. Tsang's leadership, a number of "hit shows" were produced, capturing the "hearts and minds" of audience and clients. In his promoted role as General Manager (Content Operations), Mr. Tsang will have overall responsibilities of TVB's key content operations, including the creation of various types of content (non-drama, co-produced drama, music) and the acquisition and curation of programmes. The Group believes that Mr. Tsang's wealth of experience will continue to strengthen TVB's core competency in content creation. Mr. Tsang will report to the Executive Committee.

Mr. Siu Sai Wo's appointment as General Manager (Business Operations) will be effective on 4 October 2021. As a media veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Siu has a distinguished career as senior management in several prominent newspaper organisations. Before joining TVB, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Group Publisher of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. In his new capacity, Mr. Siu will be responsible for overseeing marketing and sales operations across TVB's various platforms with an objective of increasing cross-platform synergies and effectiveness, as well as directing all internal and external corporate communication activities and formulating the Group's overall brand strategy. Mr. Siu will report to the Executive Committee.

The Group is confident that with these important leadership appointments, TVB will be more effective in executing the ongoing restructuring and resuming a growth trajectory.