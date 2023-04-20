Television Broadcasts : Proxy Form for 2023 Annual General Meeting
04/20/2023 | 05:04am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock Code: 00511
Proxy Form for 2023 Annual General Meeting
I/We of
being a Member of the above-named Company, hereby appoint of
or failing him the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy, to attend and to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Television Broadcasts Limited ("Company") to be held in TVB City, 77 Chun Choi Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 at 4:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof.
I/We direct that my/our proxy vote on the undermentioned resolutions as indicated:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
(1)
To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements, the Directors'
Report and the Independent Auditor's Report of the Company for the year
ended 31 December 2022
(2)
To re-elect the following retiring Directors
(i) Mr. Li Ruigang
(ii) Mr. Felix Fong Wo
(3)
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor and authorise Directors to
fix its remuneration
(4)
To grant a general mandate to Directors to issue 10% additional shares, and
the discount for any shares to be issued shall not exceed 10%
(5)
To grant a general mandate to Directors to repurchase 5% issued shares
(6)
To extend the book close period from 30 days to 60 days
The full text of Resolutions (4) and (5) are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 21 April 2023.
Member's Signature(s)
Date:
Notes:
1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
Number of ordinary shares to which this proxy form relates
Insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy(ies) desired in the space provided. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialed by the person who signs it. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company.
If the appointor is a corporation, this proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in that behalf.
In the case of joint holders, the proxy form must be signed by the member whose name stands first on the Register of Members.
Important: If you wish to vote for a resolution, place a "✓" in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, place "✓" in the box marked "Against". Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion.
To be valid, this proxy form, together with any power of attorney under which it is signed, must be deposited at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (excluding public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or the adjourned Meeting.
Please refer to the Privacy Policy Statement and the Personal Information Collection Statement of the Company which are available on the Company's website (https://corporate.tvb.com/html/privacy.html) for details of the Company's policy on personal data. Your supply of personal data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. However, the Company may not be able to process your appointment of proxy and instructions if you fail to provide us with sufficient information. Your personal data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrars, and/or other companies or bodies for the purposes stated in the Privacy Policy Statement and the Personal Information Collection Statement, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to or correction of your personal data or to request for stop using your personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Any such request should be in writing by post to TVB City, 77 Chun Choi Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, Kowloon, Hong Kong or by email to info@tvb.com and addressed to Company Secretariat.
