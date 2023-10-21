This press release is issued in response to media inquiries regarding programme and channel changes of TVB.
As a responsible television station, TVB reviews its programme and channel arrangements based on market conditions from time to time. Any addition or reduction of channels by TVB requires a prior written application to and approval from the Communications Authority (CA). As of to date, TVB has not submitted such an application to CA.
