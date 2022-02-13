Log in
Television Broadcasts : TVB mourns loss of Mrs. Christina Lee

02/13/2022 | 08:42am EST
(13 Feb 2022) Mrs. Christina Lee, the former Non-executive Director of Television Broadcasts Limited ("TVB"), passed away peacefully at home yesterday (12 February 2022).

Mrs. Lee's late husband, Mr. Harold Lee was one of the founders of TVB. Mrs. Lee was appointed a Non-executive Director of TVB in 1980. She devoted her time and energy to community welfare, caring for the disadvantaged and contributing to the society. Mrs. Lee retired from the position as the Group's Non-executive Director on 3 February 2012.

All of us at TVB are deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. Lee and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Lee family.

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 13:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
