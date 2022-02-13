Television Broadcasts : TVB mourns loss of Mrs. Christina Lee

(13 Feb 2022) Mrs. Christina Lee, the former Non-executive Director of Television Broadcasts Limited ("TVB"), passed away peacefully at home yesterday (12 February 2022).

Mrs. Lee's late husband, Mr. Harold Lee was one of the founders of TVB. Mrs. Lee was appointed a Non-executive Director of TVB in 1980. She devoted her time and energy to community welfare, caring for the disadvantaged and contributing to the society. Mrs. Lee retired from the position as the Group's Non-executive Director on 3 February 2012.

All of us at TVB are deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. Lee and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Lee family.