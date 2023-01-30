Television Broadcasts : TVB's statement in response to false accusations

(30 Jan 2023, Hong Kong) In response to a letter addressed to the Board of Directors of TVB being circulated online lately, TVB hereby states that the allegations therein are groundless and lack clarity.

In the past few years, Hong Kong has been hard hit by social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid these immense challenges, TVB has maintained good performance. Our flagship TV channels remain Hong Kong's most-watched by a large margin with prime time rating of over 25 TVRs, corresponding to a 77% share of viewership. In the first half of 2022, revenue from operations in Mainland China jumped 42%.

TVB places a high value on corporate governance, and strictly complies with Hong Kong listing rules and the Broadcasting Ordinance. By leveraging a transparent governance model with shareholders and stakeholders, as well as sustaining satisfactory operation of the Company, TVB strives to create long-term sustainable returns for shareholders. Regarding the concerned letter, TVB strongly denies the allegations therein, and reserves the right to pursue legal action.