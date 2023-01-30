Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Television Broadcasts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511   HK0000139300

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED

(511)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:41 2023-01-30 am EST
3.850 HKD   -3.27%
03:34aTelevision Broadcasts : TVB's statement in response to false accusations
PU
01/19Shanghai Gangshiduo Multi Media Advertising LLP agreed to acquire a 6% stake in Television Broadcasts Limited from Hua Ren Cultural Co., Ltd for CNY 25.5 million.
CI
2022Television Broadcasts Unit Subscribes to 2.6 Million Class C Shares in Imagine Holding
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Television Broadcasts : TVB's statement in response to false accusations

01/30/2023 | 03:34am EST
(30 Jan 2023, Hong Kong) In response to a letter addressed to the Board of Directors of TVB being circulated online lately, TVB hereby states that the allegations therein are groundless and lack clarity.

In the past few years, Hong Kong has been hard hit by social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid these immense challenges, TVB has maintained good performance. Our flagship TV channels remain Hong Kong's most-watched by a large margin with prime time rating of over 25 TVRs, corresponding to a 77% share of viewership. In the first half of 2022, revenue from operations in Mainland China jumped 42%.

TVB places a high value on corporate governance, and strictly complies with Hong Kong listing rules and the Broadcasting Ordinance. By leveraging a transparent governance model with shareholders and stakeholders, as well as sustaining satisfactory operation of the Company, TVB strives to create long-term sustainable returns for shareholders. Regarding the concerned letter, TVB strongly denies the allegations therein, and reserves the right to pursue legal action.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 899 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2021 -647 M -82,6 M -82,6 M
Net Debt 2021 835 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 743 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 907
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Television Broadcasts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hock Lye Lee Chief Financial Officer
To Hui Chairman
Rex Ching Chit Group Chief Technology Officer
Wing Yan Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Zeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED7.86%223
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.42.51%36 207
FOX CORPORATION11.46%17 834
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.75%7 706
RTL GROUP S.A.12.68%7 465
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK5.83%4 438