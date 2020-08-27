Television Broadcasts : Voluntary Announcement Completion of Reorganisation of Young Lion Holdings Limited

Log in
08/27/2020 | 06:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 00511

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF REORGANISATION OF

YOUNG LION HOLDINGS LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement made by Television Broadcasts Limited ("Company") dated 22 January 2020 in connection with the resignation of Dr. Charles Chan Kwok Keung ("Dr. Chan"), the former Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Company.

The Company has been informed by Young Lion Holdings Limited ("YLH") that, with the approval of the Communications Authority, the reorganisation of the ownership interests among the shareholders of YLH was completed on 27 August 2020. As a result, Dr. Chan has ceased to be interested in any shares of YLH and the Company.

By Order of the Board

Adrian MAK Yau Kee

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Thomas HUI To

Vice Chairman and Executive Director

Mark LEE Po On Group Chief Executive Officer

Non-executive Directors

LI Ruigang

Anthony LEE Hsien Pin

CHEN Wen Chi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Dr. William LO Wing Yan JP

Professor Caroline WANG Chia-Ling

Dr. Allan ZEMAN GBM, GBS, JP

Felix FONG Wo BBS, JP

Belinda WONG Ching Ying

Disclaimer

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:12:00 UTC

