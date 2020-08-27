Television Broadcasts : Voluntary Announcement Completion of Reorganisation of Young Lion Holdings Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock Code: 00511
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
COMPLETION OF REORGANISATION OF
YOUNG LION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Reference is made to the announcement made by Television Broadcasts Limited ("Company") dated 22 January 2020 in connection with the resignation of Dr. Charles Chan Kwok Keung ("Dr. Chan"), the former Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Company.
The Company has been informed by Young Lion Holdings Limited ("YLH") that, with the approval of the Communications Authority, the reorganisation of the ownership interests among the shareholders of YLH was completed on 27 August 2020. As a result, Dr. Chan has ceased to be interested in any shares of YLH and the Company.
