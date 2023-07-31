By Christian Moess Laursen and Dominic Chopping



BT Group said Monday that it has appointed Telia Co.'s Allison Kirkby as chief executive, succeeding Philip Jansen from the end of January.

The British telecommunications group said Kirkby has been president and CEO of Swedish telecommunications operator Telia since 2020, having also held leadership roles in Danish and Swedish telecommunications companies TDC and Tele2.

Telia said Kirkby will remain in her role as CEO until Jan. 31 at the latest, and that it will immediately begin a search process for a replacement.

"After almost 10 years of living apart from my family, and the unique opportunity now offered to me in the U.K., I have carefully considered and decided to leave Telia and take on a new challenge," Kirkby said in a statement.

"In the meantime, I will continue in my role, driving our current agenda forward with full focus and commitment during the remainder of my tenure."

Kirkby--who has been a non-executive director at BT Group since 2019--will earn a salary of 1.1 million pounds ($1.41 million) annually and benefits in line with BT Group's remuneration policy.

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com and Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-23 0247ET