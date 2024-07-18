Stock TELIA TELIA COMPANY AB
Telia Company AB

Equities

TELIA

SE0000667925

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 05:37:36 2024-07-18 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
29.99 SEK +4.75% Intraday chart for Telia Company AB +5.73% +16.21%
11:06am TELIA : A dividend which should increase by at least 5% for 2024 Alphavalue
10:00am Transcript : Telia Company AB, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2024
Latest news about Telia Company AB

Telia Company AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Pareto Securities Downgrades Telia to Hold from Buy, Trims PT MT
Orange and Bouygues in the turmoil of dissolution Alphavalue
Fabege Renegotiates Telia Lease at Swedish Property MT
Nokia: successful pilot project with Telia for 5G and 6G CF
Telia’s Group COO to Exit by May-end MT
Telia Company Announces Upcoming Change to Management Team CI
Nokia: Telia Denmark honored by Umlaut CF
Transcript : Telia Company AB, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2024
Telia's Q1 core earnings slightly below expectations RE
Telia Company AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Lower; Earnings, U.S. GDP Data in Focus DJ
Telia Company AB Approves Dividend, Payable on April 17, 2024, August 6, 2024, November 5, 2024, and February 12, 2025, Respectively CI
Policy push for carbon removal credits lures finance, aviation RE
Spotify: new CFO recruited by Saab CF
Sweden’s Telia Concludes Sale of Danish Operations to Norlys MT
Norlys a.m.b.a. completed the acquisition of Operations and network assets of Telia in Denmark. CI
Telia Company Announces an Upcoming Change to the Group Executive Management Team CI
Telia Company AB Announces Pricing of Its Cash Tender Offer in Respect of its Outstanding EUR 650,000,000 3.875% Notes Due 1 October 2025 and EUR 500,000,000 3.00% Notes Due 7 September 2027 CI
Telia Launches Tender Offer For Four Series of Notes MT
InCoax Networks Names New Chief Commercial Officer MT
Telia Secures Regulatory Approval in Denmark for Sale of Telia Denmark MT

Telia Company AB is the leading Scandinavian telecommunications operator. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - telecommunications services (85.8%): mobile telephony (19.8 million subscribers at year-end 2022), fixed-line telephony (0.9 million), cable television transmission (3 million), broadband Internet access (2.9 million), etc.; - media services (9.6%): production and broadcasting of audiovisual content (TV4, C More and MTV channels); - other (4.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (46.4%), Finland (18.7%), Norway (16.5%), Denmark (5.8%), Lithuania (5.5%), Estonia (4%) and other (3.1%).
Integrated Telecommunications Services
01:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Telia Company AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
28.63 SEK
Average target price
28.84 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+0.72%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

