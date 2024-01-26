Telia Company AB is the leading Scandinavian telecommunications operator. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - telecommunications services (85.8%): mobile telephony (19.8 million subscribers at year-end 2022), fixed-line telephony (0.9 million), cable television transmission (3 million), broadband Internet access (2.9 million), etc.; - media services (9.6%): production and broadcasting of audiovisual content (TV4, C More and MTV channels); - other (4.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (46.4%), Finland (18.7%), Norway (16.5%), Denmark (5.8%), Lithuania (5.5%), Estonia (4%) and other (3.1%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services