Telia Company AB

Equities

TELIA

SE0000667925

Integrated Telecommunications Services

 11:25:00 2024-01-26 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
27.1 SEK +0.35% Intraday chart for Telia Company AB -0.37% +4.74%
04:40pm TELIA : A safe dividend which should return to a growth path Alphavalue
Latest news about Telia Company AB

TELIA : A safe dividend which should return to a growth path Alphavalue
U.S. Futures Down, European Stocks Mixed After U.S. GDP, ECB Decision DJ
Transcript : Telia Company AB, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2024
Telia Q4 core earnings in line, eyes profit growth in 2024 RE
Telia Company AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Telia Company AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Chip selloff short-circuits equity cheer RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Start Mixed After U.S. GDP, ECB Decision DJ
Sweden's Telia in talks to sell TV4, Affarsvarlden reports RE
UBS Upgrades Telia to Buy from Neutral, Boosts PT MT
TELIA : UBS raises its recommendation CF
Wihlborgs Fastigheter Leases Space at Office Building in Sweden to Telia MT
Telia and Telia Cygate to Move in to Wihlborgs' Newly Built Office Building Kvartetten (Pulpeten 5) CI
Danish Competition Regulator Extends Review Period of Telia’s Sale of Danish Arm MT
Telia Company AB(OM:TELIA) dropped from OMX Nordic 40 Index CI
Nokia to Acquire Fenix Group MT
Nokia Collaborates with Telia Finland on EU-funded 5G Innovation Program MT
Swedish Telco Telia Offers NOK4 Billion Bonds MT
The management of Assembly Organizing Oy acquired Assembly Organizing Oy from Telia Company AB (OM:TELIA). CI
BT has "bright future" as interim profit climbs 29% AN
TELIA : The return of solid EBITDA growth Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Thursday; Nokia Posted Biggest Loss DJ
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Slip DJ
Transcript : Telia Company AB, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2023

Company Profile

Telia Company AB is the leading Scandinavian telecommunications operator. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - telecommunications services (85.8%): mobile telephony (19.8 million subscribers at year-end 2022), fixed-line telephony (0.9 million), cable television transmission (3 million), broadband Internet access (2.9 million), etc.; - media services (9.6%): production and broadcasting of audiovisual content (TV4, C More and MTV channels); - other (4.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (46.4%), Finland (18.7%), Norway (16.5%), Denmark (5.8%), Lithuania (5.5%), Estonia (4%) and other (3.1%).
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Telia Company AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
27 SEK
Average target price
28.79 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+6.63%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

