Telia : Solar panels to power 100 Telia Company mobile sites in Estonia

Each solar panel system will comprise 36 panels covering 90 square meters, with a total capacity of 1.8 MW. Altogether, the 100 systems will produce an estimated 1.8 GWh of energy each year. An estimated 70% of this will be utilized by Telia's mobile sites, while the remaining 30% will be sold to the electricity grid.

Telia has been using 100% renewable electricity since 2020. While solar comprises only a small share of the energy consumed by Telia Estonia, it is nevertheless an important complement to our other energy initiatives, and a step towards securing a renewable energy supply.

Holger Haljand, CEO of Telia Estonia, says: "We are very pleased to be able to work with a partner that is environmentally aware and future-oriented. This project will enable us to further develop our energy and environmental agenda. We had already secured renewable electricity through Guarantees of Origin, but by increasing solar production we will add new renewable electricity to the system and allow tens of thousands of Telia customers to use mobile services powered by solar energy this year."

Priit Lepasepp, CEO of Sunly, says: "This collaboration combines two services that are crucial for the functioning of society - telecommunications and energy production. Sunly's full-service lease will enable Telia to become a solar energy producer without having to invest in buying, installing and maintaining the necessary equipment and hardware."

The first solar panel systems will be set up next to Telia's mobile sites this spring, with all systems scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024. About a third of the systems will be built during 2023, providing approximately 600 kW of renewable energy capacity.

Sunly selected which Telia mobile sites would be powered by its solar panel systems after considering the environmental impact and the grid's ability to integrate solar panel systems at various locations.

Renewable electricity has played a crucial role in Telia Estonia's operations since 2016, enabling Telia Company to progress towards achieving its ambitious environmental goals.

Holger Haljand, CEO of Telia Estonia, added: "The entire Telia Company group - including Telia Estonia - is striving towards a net-zero-emission, circular business model. Such an ambitious goal will be reached through responsible digitalization, which will involve Telia's employees, partners, and suppliers. Using renewable energy is a great example of how we can make progress towards achieving our environmental goals."

Facts about Telia Company's climate and energy agenda

Since 2018, Telia Company has reduced CO2 emissions from its own operations (scope 1 and 2) by 85%. The remaining CO2e emissions from our own operations are being offset. Read more about our energy management strategy here.

Read more about our climate agenda and achievements here.