Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Telia Company AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIA COMPANY AB

(TELIA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:39 2023-04-18 am EDT
26.50 SEK   -1.41%
01:10aTelia : Solar panels to power 100 Telia Company mobile sites in Estonia
PU
04/14Invitation to Telia Company's Q1 2023 results presentation
AQ
04/06TELIA COMPANY AB : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telia : Solar panels to power 100 Telia Company mobile sites in Estonia

04/19/2023 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Each solar panel system will comprise 36 panels covering 90 square meters, with a total capacity of 1.8 MW. Altogether, the 100 systems will produce an estimated 1.8 GWh of energy each year. An estimated 70% of this will be utilized by Telia's mobile sites, while the remaining 30% will be sold to the electricity grid.

Telia has been using 100% renewable electricity since 2020. While solar comprises only a small share of the energy consumed by Telia Estonia, it is nevertheless an important complement to our other energy initiatives, and a step towards securing a renewable energy supply.

Holger Haljand, CEO of Telia Estonia, says: "We are very pleased to be able to work with a partner that is environmentally aware and future-oriented. This project will enable us to further develop our energy and environmental agenda. We had already secured renewable electricity through Guarantees of Origin, but by increasing solar production we will add new renewable electricity to the system and allow tens of thousands of Telia customers to use mobile services powered by solar energy this year."

Priit Lepasepp, CEO of Sunly, says: "This collaboration combines two services that are crucial for the functioning of society - telecommunications and energy production. Sunly's full-service lease will enable Telia to become a solar energy producer without having to invest in buying, installing and maintaining the necessary equipment and hardware."

The first solar panel systems will be set up next to Telia's mobile sites this spring, with all systems scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024. About a third of the systems will be built during 2023, providing approximately 600 kW of renewable energy capacity.

Sunly selected which Telia mobile sites would be powered by its solar panel systems after considering the environmental impact and the grid's ability to integrate solar panel systems at various locations.

Renewable electricity has played a crucial role in Telia Estonia's operations since 2016, enabling Telia Company to progress towards achieving its ambitious environmental goals.

Holger Haljand, CEO of Telia Estonia, added: "The entire Telia Company group - including Telia Estonia - is striving towards a net-zero-emission, circular business model. Such an ambitious goal will be reached through responsible digitalization, which will involve Telia's employees, partners, and suppliers. Using renewable energy is a great example of how we can make progress towards achieving our environmental goals."

Facts about Telia Company's climate and energy agenda

Since 2018, Telia Company has reduced CO2 emissions from its own operations (scope 1 and 2) by 85%. The remaining CO2e emissions from our own operations are being offset. Read more about our energy management strategy here.

Read more about our climate agenda and achievements here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TELIA COMPANY AB
01:10aTelia : Solar panels to power 100 Telia Company mobile sites in Estonia
PU
04/14Invitation to Telia Company's Q1 2023 results presentation
AQ
04/06TELIA COMPANY AB : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
04/05Telia Company's Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
04/05Telia Company AB Elects Sarah Eccleston as member of the Board
CI
03/28Telia : and Region Stockholm test the ability of 5G to improve health care
PU
03/24Schibsted Names Telia CFO to Same Role
MT
03/24Telia Co. CFO Per Christian Morland Resigns, to Leave in 2nd Half
DJ
03/24Telia Company announces upcoming change to the Group Executive Management team
AQ
03/24Telia Company AB Announces Resignation of Per Christian Mørland as Executive Vice Presi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELIA COMPANY AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 92 933 M 9 013 M 9 013 M
Net income 2023 5 419 M 526 M 526 M
Net Debt 2023 79 122 M 7 673 M 7 673 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 7,44%
Capitalization 104 B 10 105 M 10 105 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 19 237
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart TELIA COMPANY AB
Duration : Period :
Telia Company AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 26,50 SEK
Average target price 29,09 SEK
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allison Kirkby President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Christian Mørland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bert Lars-Johan Jarnheimer Chairman
Rainer Deutschmann Group Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP
Nina Linander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELIA COMPANY AB-0.60%10 105
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED33.33%187 834
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.15%165 727
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.48%121 331
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.53%100 667
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED45.60%87 219
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer