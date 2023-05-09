Advanced search
    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIA COMPANY AB

(TELIA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05:32 2023-05-09 am EDT
26.83 SEK   -0.72%
04:34aMoody's Maintains Telia's Ratings Amid Proposed Sale of Danish Business
MT
04:20aTelia : and Ericsson switch on private 5G network in Tallinn to enable smart factory transformation in the Baltics
PU
04/28Decreased number of shares and votes in Telia Company AB (publ)
AQ
Telia : and Ericsson switch on private 5G network in Tallinn to enable smart factory transformation in the Baltics

05/09/2023 | 04:20am EDT
Ericsson and Telia have set out to transform the manufacturing industry in the Baltics with the launch of the region's first enterprise 5G private network, Ericsson Private 5G. The private cellular network went live on 2 May 2023 at Ericsson's Supply Site in Tallinn, Estonia, ushering in the new era of Industry 4.0, driving efficiencies in productivity, agility and sustainability, and becoming the platform for innovation at the smart factory.

Through its reliability, predictable latency, security and speed, the 5G private network's cutting-edge capabilities are enabling a variety of use cases such as asset condition monitoring and management, computer vision, digital twins, collaborative robotics, as well as new feature capabilities such as 5G precise indoor positioning.

This latest development in the Ericsson and Telia collaboration is expected to have a significant impact, both locally and globally, on the Tallinn Supply Site and its contribution to Estonia's export market. The supply site in Tallinn plays a strategic role in Ericsson's global supply chain footprint, accounting for nearly half of the company's new product introductions. Extensive research and development ensures product relevance, competitiveness, and scalability, which are critical factors in the successful ramp-up of new products.

The implementation of Ericsson Private 5G throughout the factory is reducing the dependency on wired connections dramatically, thereby improve the agility of production layout and design, while delivering greater mobility for impactful solutions such as automated guided vehicles.

Ericsson Private 5G is a next-generation private network solution that provides secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity through its single server dual mode core. Built for business operations, the solution comes pre-integrated to ensure rapid time to use and enable advanced and intelligent operations in any environment. The product serves as a platform for innovation and Industry 4.0, allowing facilities to modernize their ways of working.

Andre Visse, CTO of Telia Estonia, says: "In cooperation with Ericsson, we have always been the first to open new generations of mobile networks in Estonia, from 1G to 5G. We are very happy that we can now jointly contribute to the establishment of the first 5G private networks. Thanks to this, we can show business customers what advantages and opportunities today's technology can offer them in order to digitize their business processes in an even smarter way, more efficiently and more securely. The introduction of new mobile communication technologies paves the way for Industry 4.0 solutions and helps us to create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable future."

Sirli Männiksaar, Country Manager of Ericsson Estonia, says: "The implementation of Ericsson Private 5G at our Supply Site in Tallinn is a testament to our commitment to connected manufacturing and emerging data-driven technologies - after all, in today's highly competitive manufacturing environment, keeping up with the latest technological capabilities is essential to stay ahead of the curve. Our 5G private network enables advanced use cases such as real time video analytics, immersive technologies, digital twins, collaborative robotics and multiple mobile equipment tracking and control capabilities that empower our daily operations. As a leading adopter of advanced cellular technologies supporting Industry 4.0 implementations, Ericsson's Supply Site in Tallinn is proud to play a key role in the industry's continued growth and success, delivering new products and smart solutions to customers worldwide."

The new network has already started having an impact at the supply site, elevating business-critical operations through automation, safety, and agility. In particular, it's enabling the monitoring and management of numerous devices in a defined area, providing better coverage with less infrastructure and also ensuring seamless connectivity through a rapid increase in wireless sensors on the shop floor.

With the global private LTE/5G market projected to exceed USD 8.3 billion in revenue by 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 35.7 percent from 2022-2026 according to IDC research, the partnership between Ericsson and Telia is also set to bring significant value to customers. By deploying advanced 5G private network technology, the duo are not only showcasing their technology leadership, but also creating ample opportunities to test new use cases and accelerate industry-wide adoption. Implementing this technology in a real-world scenario provides valuable practical insights on how best to implement and utilize private 5G networks.

