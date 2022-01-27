Log in
    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIA COMPANY AB

(TELIA)
Telia in Pilot Project to Assess Battery Energy-Storage Systems

01/27/2022
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Telia Co. AB said Thursday it has started a pilot project with Swedish energy-storage company Polarium, as it looks at how to reinvent its energy consumption and strengthen its network infrastructure.

The Swedish telecommunications operator said that during 2022 it will conduct several pilots of smart battery energy-storage systems with selected partners, aiming to optimize its network energy usage and contribute to balance the electricity grid.

The first pilot with Polarium, which comprises two network sites in Sweden, is set to validate the commercial, technical, and economic value of the smart battery energy-storage system based on Lithium-ion technology, it said.

"Benefits for both Telia and the wider society will be explored, such as potential for optimized energy usage, lower electricity costs, new revenue streams when selling excess electricity back to the grid and off-loading the electricity grid in times of power shortages," the company said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 0300ET

