Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Telia Lietuva    TEL1L   LT0000123911

TELIA LIETUVA

(TEL1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telia Lietuva : announces strategic partnership with Ericsson in Lithuania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:15am EST

Telia in Lithuania has entered into a strategic partnership with Ericsson to modernize its mobile network and rollout of 5G across the country. The five-year partnership agreement with Ericsson will deliver better digital experiences to customers and society and pave the way for more sustainable and efficient network operations.

'The partnership between the two of Swedish wireless pioneers - Telia and Ericsson - will allow us to provide our customers with the state-of-the-art mobile connectivity and will drive faster development of sustainable digital society. Updated 4G networks and the upcoming 5G technology will deliver both people and businesses with a qualitative leap in several areas - from education, healthcare to transport and leisure' says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia in Lithuania and the Head of LED.

Ericsson will be the sole partner to deliver radio access network technology (RAN) in Lithuania. Over the next three years, Telia plans to upgrade around 2,000 sites in Lithuania, phasing out equipment from Huawei starting next year. This will further improve the current quality of 4G networks and ensure a fast upgrade to 5G, which will eventually be available throughout Lithuania. Telia aims to start offering commercial 5G mobile services in Lithuania as soon as possible, pending a coming spectrum auction to be announced by the Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT).

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: 'We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Telia, to power enhanced 4G and next-generation 5G to their customers in Lithuania. 5G is a catalyst for digital innovation, transforming business and industry and giving the Lithuanian economy the boost it needs during uncertain times. Driving a more resilient, smarter and sustainable society, we are working with Telia to bring 5G to the Baltics and Nordics alike.'

The Telia 5G network, built in partnership with Ericsson, will be up to five times more energy efficient than previous generations, and will be powered by 100 percent renewable electricity, which is of particular importance considering the constant growth of data and Telia's goal to achieve zero CO2 in its operations by 2030.

Telia Company introduced its first public 5G network in Finland in 2019, followed by launches in Norway and Sweden. Last month, Telia Company also announced a strategic partnership with Ericsson in Sweden and Estonia to modernize its 4G networks and upgrade them to 5G.

Disclaimer

Telia Lietuva AB published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 08:14:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELIA LIETUVA
03:15aTELIA LIETUVA : announces strategic partnership with Ericsson in Lithuania
PU
03:00aTELIA LIETUVA : announces strategic partnership with Ericsson in Lithuania
AQ
10/23TELIA LIETUVA : Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Sharehol..
AQ
10/21TELIA LIETUVA : The Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Sharehold..
AQ
10/21TELIA LIETUVA : posts record high EBITDA with thousands of new customers and IT ..
PU
10/21TELIA LIETUVA : results for the nine months of 2020
AQ
10/14TELIA LIETUVA : sells data center and equipment lease services for Vinted
PU
10/07TELIA LIETUVA : Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, Emil Nilsson, resigns from ..
AQ
07/17TELIA LIETUVA : Strong half-year growth and Lithuania's digitization
PU
07/17TELIA LIETUVA : results for the six months of 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 388 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2019 54,7 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net Debt 2019 147 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
Yield 2019 7,06%
Capitalization 923 M 1 075 M 1 077 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 014
Free-Float 11,9%
Chart TELIA LIETUVA
Duration : Period :
Telia Lietuva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Olov Stromberg Chief Executive Officer
Arunas Linge Head-Finance
Andrius emekevicius Head-Technology Infrastructure
Claes Nycander Independent Director
Tomas Balekas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA LIETUVA24.31%1 075
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.03%238 768
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.24.48%117 613
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.14%79 999
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-8.20%73 815
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-0.79%53 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group