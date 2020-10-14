Log in
Telia Lietuva : sells data center and equipment lease services for Vinted

10/14/2020

Leading Lithuanian IT and telco company Telia Lietuva has signed EUR 1 million equipment lease and data center services agreement with Vinted, the largest online marketplace in Europe dedicated to second-hand fashion. An additional investment is a continuation of the procurement held back in spring, when Vinted signed a contract with Telia Lietuva for hardware lease worth EUR 1.5 million.

'We have been growing with Vinted from the very beginning - our cooperation dates back to 2012. The fact that the largest start-up in Lithuania has chosen Telia Lietuva reaffirms that our capacities and the earned reliability allow us to offer top-level services that Vinted needs for operation and development throughout Europe,' says Daniel Karpovič, Head of Corporate Clients at Telia Lietuva.

'Smooth high-quality services are at the heart of our business, and this is what 30 million Vinted community members across Europe expect. To achieve our mission to make second-hand fashion the first choice worldwide, we also strive to provide our teams with the most modern tools and equipment possible. Therefore, we subject our partners to the highest requirements, and Telia Lietuva is no exception - we expect the best from the greatest.' says Mantas Mikuckas, COO of Vinted.

In the development of its technical capacities, Vinted's plans for the nearest future include technological product development, faster expansion and growth in Europe. The business is also investing in new technologies that will allow improving the use of the interface by platform users, security and member support.

After Vinted raised EUR 128 million in the last round of investments at the end of last year, the total value of the company exceeded 1 billion euros and the company became the first unicorn in Lithuania - this is what start-ups with a market value above one billion euros are called. Vinted currently has more than 500 employees and about 30 million members worldwide.

In Lithuania, Telia operates two TIER 3-compliant data centers in Vilnius and several other smaller server rooms located throughout the country. Major online stores, supermarkets, banks and insurance companies operating in Lithuania and the Baltic markets use the data center services offered by the company.

Disclaimer

Telia Lietuva AB published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:04:01 UTC

