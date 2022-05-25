Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Telia Lietuva, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL1L   LT0000123911

TELIA LIETUVA, AB

(TEL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/24 08:42:07 am EDT
1.990 EUR    0.00%
02:31aHead of Consumer and Digital & Analytics to change at Telia Lietuva
GL
02:30aHead of Consumer and Digital & Analytics to change at Telia Lietuva
AQ
05/11TELIA LIETUVA, AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Head of Consumer and Digital & Analytics to change at Telia Lietuva

05/25/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nortautas Luopas, Head of Consumer and Digital & Analytics at Telia Lietuva, will leave the Company on 30 June 2022 and will continue his career overseas. Nominees to lead two units – Consumer and Digital & Analytics – first will be searched within the Company.

“I would like to express my sincere acknowledgement to Nortautas Luopas for outstanding financial results and significant contribution into creation of new generation digital services. His versatile experience and expert hand also facilitate in gathering and developing very strong team of professionals that will be given the priority for internal career possibilities. Two new leaders would mean even more attention to customers’ needs and innovations”, says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

“I am grateful to Telia for the priceless experience that I am going to employ while joining ambitious digital marketing startup in the United States. Undoubtedly, Lithuania is a country with high demand for modern technologies and quality among the customers and its importance in worldwide innovations ecosystem will grow every year”, states Nortautas Luopas.

Having occupied various positions in international corporations N. Luopas has a great managerial experience: he has led sale, marketing, commerce, digital infrastructure and planning teams. From 2019, he headed Consumer and from 2020 – Digital & Analytics units at Telia Lietuva.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


All news about TELIA LIETUVA, AB
02:31aHead of Consumer and Digital & Analytics to change at Telia Lietuva
GL
02:30aHead of Consumer and Digital & Analytics to change at Telia Lietuva
AQ
05/11TELIA LIETUVA, AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29Telia Lietuva annual information for the year 2021
GL
04/29Telia Lietuva annual information for the year 2021
AQ
04/29Procedure for the payment of Telia Lietuva dividends for the year 2021
GL
04/29Procedure for the payment of Telia Lietuva dividends for the year 2021
AQ
04/28Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2022
AQ
04/28Telia Lietuva, AB Approves Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on 26 May 2022
CI
04/27TELIA LIETUVA : Boosted Its Sales of Mobile and IT Services
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 398 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2020 55,9 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2020 126 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 5,48%
Capitalization 1 159 M 1 244 M 1 244 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 040
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart TELIA LIETUVA, AB
Duration : Period :
Telia Lietuva, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Olov Stromberg Chief Executive Officer
Arunas Linge Head-Finance
Douglas Gordon Lubbe Chairman
Andrius emekevicius Head-Technology Infrastructure
Claes Johan Ingemar Nycander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELIA LIETUVA, AB-2.45%1 244
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.41%208 596
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%142 874
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.16%108 421
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.11%98 238
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-27.35%76 131