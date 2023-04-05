Telia Lietuva : Quarterly Earnings

Dear Reader, My time at Telia Lietuva has been a fascinating journey, where I have learned and experienced so much and together we have done amazing things. As my time at Telia Lietuva has come to an end, I have the pleasure to write an introduction word of Telia Lietuva Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 for the last time. And most importantly to remind you how much we achieved last year. As the whole world is going through turbulent times, keeping a steady course in this unpredictable environment - when we have ongoing war in Ukraine, energy crisis, and unsureness in our life - is of highest importance. 2022 was a year of many societal shocks and transformations across all walks of human endeavor. That is the reason why Telia is committed to remain the safe harbor for our customers, society and our employees. During the year we were focusing on areas where we as technology leader can make greatest impact to and what's important to the society. Facing unprecedent, shocking and values shifting war in Europe start, we have immediately focused on ensuring uninterrupted provision of services of special importance to the state and society. At the same time directing our efforts and recourses to Ukrainians in need for stability and communication with the loved ones. With the devotion of our team, we helped refugees' registration centres to get smooth connectivity where was needed, reduced prices for calls to Ukraine, provided Ežys SIM cards to refugees and equipment for the ones staying in Ukraine. We have sent used mobile network equipment for Ukrainian operators that helped to ensure continuity of parts for local mobile networks. Those are just pieces of our actions that made unity in our team grow and unfold.

This year was of huge importance to our technology team as well. After four years of preparation and more than EUR 100 million investments in the network infrastructure we were first ones to launch commercial 5G services. In one night, Lithuania became from 5G outsider to 5G leader in Europe with network that covers more than half country's territory and reaches more than 80 per cent of the population. This proves our commitment to lead digitalization for our business customers, institutions and society. By greeting 5G we bid farewell to 3G network by shutting it down. The frequency bands that were used by 3G technology will be used for enhancing both 4G and 5G networks as well as Internet of Things (IoT) development. We also said goodbye to payphones as we made the last payphone call from Vilnius in June and closed this chapter of telecommunication history. During 2022, in the enterprise sector, we formed strong partnerships based on reliability and trust, and we should keep this momentum in 2023. Lithuanian business choosing us as their partners in such an uncertain time is a great recognition to the entire enterprise team, and Telia Lietuva as whole. Looking at the consumer segment, I am pleased that we keep strong leadership in quality perception to our customers. This is confirmed as Telia was recognized being best customer service in shops in Lithuania and the Baltics as well as top performer in customer service by phone and customer care centers. .