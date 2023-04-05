Telia Lietuva : Quarterly Earnings

My time at Telia Lietuva has been a fascinating journey, where I have learned and experienced so much and together we have done amazing things. As my time at Telia Lietuva has come to an end, I have the pleasure to write an introduction word of Telia Lietuva Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 for the last time. And most importantly to remind you how much we achieved last year.
As the whole world is going through turbulent times, keeping a steady course in this unpredictable environment - when we have ongoing war in Ukraine, energy crisis, and unsureness in our life - is of highest importance. 2022 was a year of many societal shocks and transformations across all walks of human endeavor. That is the reason why Telia is committed to remain the safe harbor for our customers, society and our employees.
During the year we were focusing on areas where we as technology leader can make greatest impact to and what's important to the society. Facing unprecedent, shocking and values shifting war in Europe start, we have
immediately focused on ensuring uninterrupted provision of services of special importance to the state and society. At the same time directing our efforts and recourses to Ukrainians in need for stability and communication with the loved ones.
With the devotion of our team, we helped refugees' registration centres to get smooth connectivity where was needed, reduced prices for calls to Ukraine, provided Ežys SIM cards to refugees and equipment for the ones staying in Ukraine. We have sent used mobile network equipment for Ukrainian operators that helped to ensure continuity of parts for local mobile networks. Those are just pieces of our actions that made unity in our team grow and unfold.
This year was of huge importance to our technology team as well. After four years of preparation and more than EUR 100 million investments in the network infrastructure we were first ones to launch commercial 5G services. In one night, Lithuania became from 5G outsider to 5G leader in Europe with network that covers more than half country's territory and reaches more than 80 per cent of the population. This proves our commitment to lead digitalization for our business customers, institutions and society.
By greeting 5G we bid farewell to 3G network by shutting it down. The frequency bands that were used by 3G technology will be used for enhancing both 4G and 5G networks as well as Internet of Things (IoT) development. We also said goodbye to payphones as we made the last payphone call from Vilnius in June and closed this chapter of telecommunication history.
During 2022, in the enterprise sector, we formed strong partnerships based on reliability and trust, and we should keep this momentum in 2023. Lithuanian business choosing us as their partners in such an uncertain time is a great recognition to the entire enterprise team, and Telia Lietuva as whole. Looking at the consumer segment, I am pleased that we keep strong leadership in quality perception to our customers. This is confirmed as Telia was recognized being best customer service in shops in Lithuania and the Baltics as well as top performer in customer service by phone and customer care centers.
.
As stated in our strategy, last year we continued to focus on being more sustainable in our operations and partnerships. Therefore, work on delivering our ambitious environmental goals - zero CO2 and zero waste by 2030 - remains key priority. To further reduce our CO2 footprint, we have signed a contract to purchase 115 electric vehicles and continued our work with suppliers on their commitment to sustainable goals. Looking at zero waste goal reusing and recycling electronic devices and equipment is on top agenda. This we implement not only in our own business - having clear goals in relation to mobile network equipment, servers etc. We see it as a priority to offer sustainable solutions to our customers (both enterprise and private) - would it be equipment rent, or refurbished devices.
I have the belief that both professional and personal relationships must be built on a foundation of trust if you want them to stand strong for years to come. So do not forget that we need to keep earning trust every day. I was honored to take up the CEO position of this great company and help our people to make an impact on our clients, ourselves, and the society in which we are operating. In this report, we have gathered some of the great stories of our joint achievements from the last year. I hope you will enjoy the read!
Dan Stromberg
CEO of Telia Lietuva till 28 February 2023
What is Telia Lietuva?
By combining fixed and mobile connection, we provide people and businesses in Lithuania with the most advanced telecommunications, TV and IT services and solutions. Throughout the Lithuania, our team of 2,000 professionals provides services to residents, enterprises, public sector institutions and non-governmental organizations. We are also a service provider to other local and international telecommunications operators.
We are a part of the international Telia Company Group, operating in the Nordic and Baltic countries. By working together, and sharing experiences and ideas, we provide millions of customers in seven countries with more opportunities and quality.
Telia Company owns 88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares. Since 2000, Telia Lietuva shares are traded on Nasdaq VilniusStock Exchange (symbol - TEL1L). In total, Telia Lietuva has more than 14 thousand shareholders.
Telia Lietuva was conferred "Prime" status at the specialized ISS-oekom corporate rating, which indicates that the company's shares are considered a sustainable investment.
Being the largest telecommunications operator in Lithuania, we are designated by Communication Regulatory Authority (CRA) of Lithuania, as an operator with significant market power (SMP) in 6 telecommunications markets:
voice call termination on the mobile network,
calls termination on individual public telephone networks provided at a fixed location,
wholesale local access provided at a fixed location,
wholesale central access for mass market products,
wholesale high quality data transmission services via terminating segment,
digital terrestrial television broadcasting transmission services provided by the Company in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania.
Telia Lietuva has a limited activities electronic money institution license issued by the Bank of Lithuania. The license grants the right to issue electronic money and provide payment services as set out in Article 5 of the Payments Law of the Republic of Lithuania.
Telia Lietuva, AB | Business Overview
Together with other largest Lithuanian telecommunications operators, Bitė Lietuva and Tele2, we have established the none profit organization VšĮ Numerio Perkėlimas, which administers a central database for ensuring telephone number portability in Lithuania. The Company has no other investments into subsidiaries or associates and has no branches or representative offices.
Our activities are certificated for compliance with the following ISO standards: IT Management (ISO 20000), Information Security Management (ISO 27001), Quality Management (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001) and Occupational Health & Safety (ISO 45001).
Telia Lietuva, AB is a public company (joint-stock company) incorporated on 6 February 1992. The Company is headquartered in Vilnius, the capital of the Republic of Lithuania. Address of its registered office is Saltoniškių str. 7A, LT-03501, Vilnius, Lithuania. Our other offices are in Kaunas and Šiauliai.