  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  Telia Lietuva, AB
  News
  Summary
    TEL1L   LT0000123911

TELIA LIETUVA, AB

(TEL1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/29 08:46:53 am EDT
2.050 EUR   +0.49%
01:02pTelia Lietuva annual information for the year 2021
GL
01:00pTelia Lietuva annual information for the year 2021
AQ
09:04aProcedure for the payment of Telia Lietuva dividends for the year 2021
GL
Telia Lietuva annual information for the year 2021

04/29/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
On 28 April 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘Telia Lietuva’ or ‘the Company’) Shareholders approved Financial Statements, Annual and Independent Auditor's Reports for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The audited revenue of Telia Lietuva for the year 2021 was the same as revenue for the twelve months of 2021 that was announced on 28 January 2022 and amounted to EUR 420,794 thousand. Due to recently released interpretation on accounting for cloud computing costs according to IFRS, an amount of EUR 839 thousand was recognised as operating expenses, thus audited profit for the year 2021 was reduced to EUR 56,808 thousand (profit of EUR 57,647 thousand was announced for the twelve months of 2021). EBITDA for the year 2021 amounted to EUR 138,599 thousand (announced EBITDA was EUR 139,442 thousand).

The Company also prepared Sustainability Report for the year 2021.


ENCL.
- Telia Lietuva, AB Financial Statements, Annual and Independent Auditor's Reports for the year ended 31 December 2021 (in xhtml and pdf formats)
- Presentation of Telia Lietuva AB results for the year 2021
- Sustainability Report of Telia Lietuva for the year 2021


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

Attachments


